Tourists warned as popular Costa del Sol beaches to close for ‘improvement works’

The Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches on the Costa del Sol will be shut down for a few days a week until July

Irish holidaymakers may be left disappointed this summer with the closure of two popular Spanish beaches.

The Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches on the Costa del Sol will be shut down for a few days a week until July due to ongoing works on the Malapesquera breakwater, The Mirror reports.

The beaches will be closed to the public on weekdays but will be open on weekends and while tourists won’t have access to the sea Monday through Friday, they can still visit bars and restaurants in the area.

Authorities in Benalmádena have said that the two holiday hotspots should be fully reopened by July.

Local councillor Encarnación Cortés said the Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches will be open to the public from Friday at noon when the work stops for the weekend.

She said the improvement works are expected to last until July 1 at the earliest.

“We have also agreed with the company to open the affected beaches to the public during the weekends, from Friday at noon, when the trucks cease their activity, and we will condition the sand as quickly as possible for the arrival of the users,” she said.

“During the next few weeks, these beaches will not give tourists the good image they are used to, but it is a work that has been in demand by the beach sector for many years: the expansion of the dam will undoubtedly benefit the stabilization of this strip of the Benalmádena coastline.

"Next summer we will begin to experience the positive consequences of this action, and the affected beach entrepreneurs have received the news of the imminent start of the works with satisfaction, even though they are aware that they will be affected during its execution."

Meanwhile, Irish tourists are also being asked to familiarise themselves with Spain’s latest holiday guidelines from smoking bans to resort dress codes.

Smoking was officially banned on all of Barcelona's beaches last year and a total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have now followed suit.

Ibiza, Menorca, and Mallorca are just some of the locations prohibiting cigarettes on shores this summer.

And more than ten popular restaurants affiliated with Palma Beach resorts in the Balearic Islands have introduced dress codes banning football shirts, strapless vest tops, and swimsuits.

Tourists are being advised to double check the dress codes of their selected restaurants and bars.

Additionally, holidaymakers in places like Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca, and Sant Antoni in Ibiza will be restricted to a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per day.

These revised laws apply to resorts across islands including Ibiza and Mallorca, as well as certain hotels on the Balearic Islands.