These European cities have some incredible and memorable Christmas markets

The skies are open again which means for the first festive season since 2019 we can indulge in amazing Christmas markets

Sunway has a whole host of European Christmas market deals right now

It has been years since we could jump on a plane and enjoy a top-quality Christmas market. The unknown about flights and Covid lead to most people parking the idea altogether.

But that is now a distant memory and Sunway has a whole host of trips to various locations to get us in the mood in the build up to the festive season.

Located in the main squares of stunning capitals, shimmering in the shadow of gothic churches with the aroma of cinnamon and sugar in the air, Sunway has done all the hard work for us by offering deals to eight different European capitals this December.

Two nights in Amsterdam (leaving on Dec 14) costs just €185pps in the 4-star Corendon City Hotel. You can get two nights in Berlin staying at the 3-star Kurfurstendamm Opera Hotel for €175pps, leaving in December 7.

Budapest is a bit further so Sunway has a 3-night stay in the Hungarian capital for €215pp leaving on December 12. This deal is for the 3-star Hotel Orion Varkert and leaves on December 13. Meanwhile, you can do two nights in Krakow for only €199pps (leaving on December 6) staying in the 4-star Ester Hotel.

Lisbon may be more famous for football, Port and its food but there is a gorgeous Christmas market there too. Leaving on December 7, you can spend two nights (2 people sharing) in the 4-star Turim Avenida Da Liberdade hotel.

The Malaga offer is €199pps (December 6) for two nights in the 3-star Soho Los Naranjos Hotel while Prague is a 3-night stay in the 4-star Theatrino Hotel leaving on December 5.

And the final festive break is to Malta where you can stay in the 3-star Castille Hotel for three nights.

See sunway.ie for more information