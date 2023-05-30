There’s more to the Canaries than beaches, with each island offering culture, cuisine and adventure

A few moments later, I’m sitting on the toasty jet-black sand, looking back at our boat as it bobs in the distance, and everything I thought I knew about the Canaries becomes a distant memory.

We’re balancing on the edge of a boat off the coast of the breathtaking Canary Island of El Hierro.

We can see Playa de las Alcusas just ahead, but our boat can’t take us any closer.

As an island known for its outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, scuba diving and paragliding, El Hierro has a surprisingly small number of beaches. In fact, during our three days here, I have yet to see a single beach lounger.

However, when someone says, ‘I know this beach, and you can only reach it by boat and then swimming’, you know it will be worth a visit.

“Really?” I squeal. She looks at me and nods, albeit reluctantly.

The luxe Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel

My friend and I plunge into the clear, lukewarm water, letting go of each other (and everything else for a split second).

We arrived for our week of island hopping several days earlier, and our itinerary is jam-packed as we endeavour to visit three of the eight Spanish islands.

Our first stop is Puerto de Mogan in Gran Canaria, a quaint yet chic fishing village on the south-west of the island, roughly 45 minutes from the airport.

We’re staying in the impressive four-star Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel, and after a quick outfit change and room inspection (extra points for the pool view), we reconvene at Tamarona buffet restaurant downstairs.

This isn’t like any regular buffet spread; we’re talking sushi, caviar, salads, fresh pasta, steak and then some. I head straight for the Canarian potatoes, a personal favourite, and add several dollops of red and green mojo (a zesty regional condiment) to my salty spuds. Delish

Pretty Las Palmas city

Over the next few days, we travel the length and breadth of Gran Canaria with our guide Maria, who is stylishly dressed much like the rest of the local residents in a cardigan and pair of snug leather boots. The mid-20s temperature means it’s still slightly chilly to Maria and co, much to my factor 50-spreading amusement.

There is no shortage of gorgeous beaches in Gran Canaria. During our time in Las Palmas, we visit Las Canteras beach, which stretches 3.5km along one side of the city. And by the time we reach The Belvedere Terrace, a trendy rooftop bar in the old town, we have each had a turn saying how wonderful it is to enjoy city and beach life in the same spot.

Maria has perfectly mapped out our time in Gran Canaria, balancing exploring the island’s wild side with enjoying some of its luxuries. We stroll alongside the magnificent sand dunes of Maspalomas, take shade under the banana trees at Hacienda La Rekompensa banana plantation and taste honey rum at the Arehucas rum distillery.

Dinner in a traditional cave restaurant, Restaurante Tagoror, at the top of the spectacular Guayadeque Ravine, is a must-experience for anyone visiting Gran Canaria.

We spend our final afternoon at Perchel Beach Club — where loungers range from €40-€325 — soaking up the sun, sipping on frozen margaritas and dipping in and out of the infinity pool. Gentle lo-fi plays overhead, and across the pool, I spot the sushi bar and make a mental note to ask for a menu.

Four hours quickly pass, and as the sun sets, we arrive back at Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel for our evening at Los Guayres.

Rachael soaks up the sun at Los Guayres restaurant

Throughout the evening, we enjoy a range of local ingredients. From scarlet shrimp with avocado, to foie gras with carrot and pear, via a tiny yet impressive reconstructed cherry tomato. In short, this meal is everything I expected and more.

Reaching El Hierro the following day feels like we’ve flown to the other side of the Atlantic rather than the zippy 40-minute flight it was.

The culture, landscape and vibes here are entirely different to Gran Canaria. It makes sense when our guide, Rubén, explains that the island has strong links with Venezuela and Cuba. It feels untouched by time and mass tourism — somewhere one might go to escape the noise and get lost in nature.

We spend three wholesome days in El Hierro, the second-smallest of the Canary Islands, and our time is filled with daily road trips, sea swims and hikes, such as the La Llanía path.

We even find ourselves on wonderful and unexpected picnics packed with local produce and prepared by Rubén. We drive for hours each day, reaching the highest points of the island, often above the clouds, and embrace every opportunity to swim in the luminous, turquoise water.

There are plenty of swim spots dotted along the coast, such as Orchilla Dock and Piscina Natural La Maceta. Each area has a barbecue hut stocked with firewood, provided by the island authorities, and running water, which visitors and residents can use anytime.

El Hierro also attracts divers from all over the world who come to explore the volcanic craters, seamounts, and fascinating volcanic seascape of cliffs and caves beneath the surface. Unfortunately, I don’t get to dust off my Padi cert on this trip, but I vow to return.

Views from El Hierro

We round off our time in El Hierro with a visit to Mirador de la Pena, the restaurant and lookout point with a jaw-dropping view of the Valle del Golfo. The food is delicious, but honestly, they could have served me a bowl of cat food and I would have been happy here. A spectacular end to our time in El Hierro.

We reach Tenerife on the morning of our final day. It’s another short (50-minute) flight between islands. As Sara, our host, tells us: “It’s like getting the bus here.”

We’re here for lunch before catching our four-hour flight back to Dublin. It’s a quick stop, but we make the most of it.

Lunch at Hotel Medano is served on the terrace overlooking El Medano beach. Tenerife has been my go-to sun destination for over a decade, but this is my first time in El Medano. Ten minutes from Tenerife South Airport, the town has a laid-back vibe and is a popular spot for Spanish tourists.

After lunch and a quick dip (of course), we park ourselves and our luggage at one of the area’s many beachfront bars and enjoy one final cocktail for the road.

Looking back on my week exploring the Canary Islands, I can’t quite believe we fit in so much. To some, the islands are about long, wonderfully lazy days by the beach. But for those who don’t like to sit still, there is a world of nature, culture, food and history to be explored.

My week of island hopping was anything but a beach holiday — it was full of adventure and new experiences, and I’m off to Google flights for my next visit as we speak.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN See hellocanaryislands.com ■ STAY at Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel in Gran Canaria (cordialresortholidays.com) and Apartamentos Frontera in El Hierro (apartamentosfrontera.com). ■ VISITORS can reach El Hierro via ferry or flight from Tenerife and Gran Canaria. ■ BOOK a boat trip with Buceo El Bajon (buceoelbajon.com).