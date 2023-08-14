The Amalfi coast draws tourists for the stunning scenery, spectacular food and laid-back way of life

AN old lady hangs out her washing, then leans over the balcony of her pretty village home as she spots a passing elderly neighbour on the street below.

They chat animatedly — I assume they’re sharing the latest goings-on in their idyllic, tight-knit community, which is waking up and getting ready to welcome visitors from all parts of the world.

To my left as I saunter through this heavenly haven known as Marina Grande in Sorrento, Italy, boats are gently bobbing on the water that’s glistening in the sunshine, while some locals and tourists, including my wife, are taking a morning dip off the tiny beach in the little harbour.

Eddie soaking up the view in Positano

Some local fishermen arrive in with their catch of the day, and staff in the family-run restaurants are busily setting up for lunch, spreading out crisp, fresh tablecloths and arranging the cutlery.

A peep inside the centre-piece of the village — a lovely little yellow church known as St Anne — reveals a handful of elderly locals having a few moments of quiet prayer and meditation.

This tranquil morning scene, in the ancient village tucked under the limestone cliffs, is in total contrast to the hustle and bustle of the modern town of Sorrento up above it.

We weren’t based in Marina Grande — we were staying at the quaint four-star Hotel Ascot Sorrento (hotelascotsorrento.com) located at the top of the hill, a 15-minute walk away — but the original village would lure us back time and again for lunch, dinner and morning and evening swims.

Da Bob Cook Fish restaurant

One memorable afternoon in Marina Grande was whiled away over a leisurely lunch of fresh fish dishes and some chilled white wine at the excellent Trattoria Da Emilia restaurant, which has an outdoor covered area across the street from the main restaurant.

It sits like a ship on the water with the majestic Mount Vesuvius as a backdrop in the distance. We watched the boats sail by and the local kids living their best lives jumping off the pier into the sea.

On one of the evenings, as the sun went down over the Bay of Naples, we enjoyed dinner at Marina Grande’s superb Ristorante O’Puledrone, which is run by a co-op of eight local fishermen and their families.

The town of Sorrento itself is full of contrasts. It’s rich in history and culture but also capitalises on a thriving tourist trade with a multitude of modern restaurants, bars, souvenir and clothes shops vying for trade on the main thoroughfares and maze of cobbled side streets.

Eddie dining at Ristorante O’Puledrone

Our holiday, which included flights, transfers, hotel accommodation and excursions, was organised through Travel Department in Dublin and our group of just over 20 lovely people, most of whom are enjoying their retirement years, was taken under the wing of their Italian rep, Alexandra, upon our arrival at Naples International Airport.

Like the matriarch of a large family, Alexandra would gather us all together every second day in the week that followed, and we’d head off on excursions by coach and on boats to see and experience the gems of this stunning region in southern Italy.

The ancient ‘dead city’ of Pompeii is, of course, one of the must-see attractions. It’s an eerie feeling standing amid the ruins of the city, which was inhabited by around 10,000 people when it was covered in ash and frozen in time by the volcanic eruptions of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

When it was discovered in the 18th century, to everyone’s surprise, Pompeii was perfectly preserved with all its homes, artworks, amphitheatre, shops and even its brothel, along with the spooky fossils of its residents.

Next, we set off for the Amalfi Coast, one of the most scenic drives in Europe with breathtaking views around every bend. We stopped off in the seaside town of Salerno and took a boat to Positano, where we explored the gorgeous town with its colourful houses tumbling down the cliffs towards the turquoise Mediterranean Sea.

Then it was on to the lovely town of Amalfi, which was heaving with tourists. The highlight of our visit was a tour of the medieval Roman Catholic cathedral. It has many precious, sacred and priceless treasures on display.

However, the most venerated is a tomb containing the remains of St Andrew, the first disciple of Jesus and brother of St Peter. Every year on November 30, the feast day of St Andrew, a perfumed oil called ‘manna’ sweats out from his remains and is believed to have miraculous qualities. Scientists who investigated this phenomenon have been left baffled.

There were lots of free days during our trip, and we used the time to explore Sorrento town, soaking up the atmosphere.

Capri’s Blue Grotto

The centre of Sorrento is laid out in a grid pattern around Piazzo Tasso, the city’s main square, which is lined with cafes and restaurants along all four sides. The main street is Corso Italia and if shopping is part of your holiday, you’ll find a great selection of designer label outlets alongside family- run shops. And, yes, my credit card took a battering!

You could spend all day wandering up and down the cobbled side streets, and it’s a good way to spot interesting restaurants to enjoy later in the evening.

Two of our favourites were the cavernous Tavern Allegra (tavernallegra.com) and the family-run Chantecler’s Trattoria (chanteclers.com).

Another dining highlight was lunch at the modern Da Bob Cook Fish (dabobcookfish.com), which serves superb fish and also steak dishes.

Sorrento, with its Instagrammable scenery, is one of the most popular destinations in the world for romantic getaways, engagements, weddings and honeymoons and, as I passed old churches and cathedrals, I lived in constant fear of stepping on the wedding dresses of the numerous brides that crossed my path.

When we visited the open-air garden in the historic monastery and Church and Cloisters of San Francesco, a wedding planner was giving instructions to a group of English people, including a bride and groom, for their ceremony the following day. It’s situated next to the public gardens of Sorrento with the Gulf of Naples a perfect background for wedding pics.

Also worth visiting is the Correale Museum, which has 24 exhibition rooms, spread across the four floors of the 18th-century residence.

We also popped into an excellent Andy Warhol exhibition called Life, Pop & Rock, which is on display until October 15 at a historic local house called Villa Fiorentina. It retraces Warhol’s personal and artistic history.

Our final excursion of the holiday was one of the most memorable — a boat trip around the glitzy isle of Capri, which has been a playground of the rich and famous for decades.

We travelled on a modest hydrofoil boat, passing sleek multi-million euro yachts that would give Conor McGregor’s yoke a run for its money. Sailing around this magical place as the sun beamed down from a clear blue sky, I felt like a millionaire for a day.

We stopped to view one of Capri’s most famous attractions, the Blue Grotto, a natural sea cave in the side of the mountain with blue water created by sunlight, and then it was on to the island where we visited Anacapri, the highest point and offering incredible views over this paradise.

This laid-back little village, with its lovely family-run restaurants and cafes and cute little handcraft stores, is also a total contrast to the throngs of Capri town.

Our guide also took us to the colourful Augustus Gardens, which afford spectacular views (and Instagram shots) of Capri’s famous Faraglioni — three spurs of rock rising up out of the sea.

Capri covers only 10 square kilometres and they say that catching the sunset from the Punta Carena lighthouse will close the deal on the island capturing your heart.

For the Rowleys however, Sorrento, with the charming Marina Grande fishing village, is the magnet that will draw us back another time. Until then, arrivederci!

FACTFILE

SORRENTO, ITALY See traveldepartment.com ■ Travel Department has a range of dates available for this trip in September and October 2023, with dates throughout 2024 now also on sale. ■ Prices start from €1,149pp, including flights, accommodation, transfers, excursions plus an expert local guide. ■ To book, go online or call 01-6371634.