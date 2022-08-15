Recommended arrival time at Dublin Airport reduced amid security queues ‘improvement’

Passengers are now advised to arrive two hours in advance for a short-haul flight, and three hours for a long-haul flight.

The recommended arrival times for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport have been reduced, due to what its authority has described as “a significant improvement in security screening queue time.”

Meanwhile, travellers checking in a bag should allow additional time of up to an hour.

Daa said these changes to passenger advice have been agreed in consultation with airline partners who have requested that passengers "make themselves aware of the check-in desk opening times for their flight and plan accordingly.”

Dublin Airport. Photo: Kathy Armstrong

Daa CEO Dalton Philips said: “During July - Dublin Airport's busiest month in three years - over 3 million passengers flew in and out of the airport. 99pc of all passengers passed through security in under 45 minutes, while 90pc of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less. In the first two weeks of August, virtually all passengers were through security screening in 30 minutes or less.”

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the support of our passengers who have worked with us over recent months to navigate our way through an incredibly challenging and turbulent time for aviation in general and Dublin Airport in particular. Our team at Dublin Airport has been simply brilliant, everyone across the business has put their shoulder to the wheel through this difficult period and their cheerfulness and helpfulness has been regularly noted by our passengers.”

The Daa said the improved performance is the result of a continued “bolstering” of the security screening operation at Dublin Airport, with a “concerted and ongoing” recruitment drive to bring staffing levels back to 2019 levels.

The authority said it has “almost doubled” its security screening team through the hiring of more than 350 officers since October 2021. “The recruitment of additional staff will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” the Daa said in a statement.

The Defence Forces was placed on standby to take up posts at vehicle check points at Dublin Airport in the event of a major Covid-19 outbreak during the summer months, however, their assistant was ultimately not required.

“Defence Forces are now being stood down and daa thanks the members of Óglaigh na hÉireann for their support,” the Daa added.