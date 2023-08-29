Over 20 flights cancelled at Dublin and Cork airports and more expected

Over 150 flights in and out of Irish airports were either delayed or cancelled yesterday

Chaos at airports has seen 24 flights cancelled in and out of Dublin and Cork airports today as passengers continue to suffer following a technical meltdown in the UK.

Issues with UK air traffic control has impacted flights going in and out of UK airspace and although the issues were resolved on Monday afternoon, resulting delays and cancellations will continue.

Over 150 flights in and out of Irish airports were either delayed or cancelled yesterday, impacting thousands of passengers.

20 flights entering or exiting Dublin Airport have been cancelled today, impacting flights to Liverpool, Naples, Verona, Riga, Cagliari, London Heathrow and London City.

At Cork Airport, flights to Amsterdam, Zurich and Edinburgh have been cancelled, as have flights both to and from Manchester.

Speaking to the BBC, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country.

He said that government officials did not believe the technical issues were the result of a cybersecurity breach.

“There is going to be some knock on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” he added.

Aer Lingus is advising customers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.

“While the UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning system is now resolved, like all airlines using UK airspace, we continue to face unavoidable cancellations and delays.

“We are doing everything possible to minimise any further disruption to our customers and we apologise to all those impacted for the inconvenience caused, which is due to circumstances outside of our control.”

A departure board at Belfast International Airport Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Four Irish athletes returning from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Kelly McGrory, Sophie Becker, John Fitzsimons and Mark English, were among the Irish passengers affected.

They were left waiting for hours on the runway before being told their flight had been cancelled. Athletics Ireland staff, fans and media making their way back from the event were also impacted.

Dublin Airport said on social media that anyone impacted by delays would not pay additional parking charges.

“For any car park customers delayed coming back into Dublin Airport as a result of the ATC issues in the UK, we are waiving any additional parking fees they may have incurred.

“Impacted passengers should speak with a staff member on the ground or use the intercom facility when exiting.”

Cork Airport has also advised passengers travelling today to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Heathrow Airport in London told passengers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to contact their airline before travelling to the airport on Tuesday.

Airlines said they were making changes to their schedules to try and fly as many people as possible but some planes and crews were not where they should have been.

“We're working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again,” British Airways said on X.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers and travellers have been stranded around Europe following the technical meltdown.

Rory Dollard's wife Joanne and their children Emily, 10, and Arthur, eight at Bergerac Dordogne Perigord Airport Photo: Rory Dollard/PA

Rory Dollard (40) cricket correspondent for PA Media, was stuck at Bergerac Dordogne Perigord airport in France and was told it may take up to six days before he and his family - his wife Joanne, 40, and children Emily, 10, and Arthur, eight - could return home to Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Lyudmila Hristova (57) said her and her husband's plans to attend her niece's wedding in Bulgaria were "ruined" after BA cancelled their 2pm flight from Heathrow to Sofia.

And a German couple were considering returning home by train after their flight from London to Stuttgart was cancelled.

Myria Mebold (36) also said that British Airways "didn't know anything at all" when she and her husband asked about the situation and their flight.