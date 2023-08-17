Offaly is packed with opportunities, whether you fancy adventure or relaxation

From hiking, cycling and nature trails to whiskey tasting and fine dining, the Faithful County is Offaly special

Being from Roscommon, the midlands is familiar territory. But while I frequently whizzed through Offaly, I’d rarely stopped off. With a wedding looming, my fiancé and I decided not to holiday abroad and instead, we spent a weekend in the Faithful County.

Our destination was beautiful Mount Briscoe, an adorable organic farm with glamping accommodation and an Airbnb. We stayed in a cosy converted trailer, which was decked out in cute cottagecore style.

Mount Briscoe

Next up was Tullamore Distillery, home of the famous Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey —named after Daniel Edmund Williams, who was one of Ireland’s most famous distillers.

Our tour began with a warming Irish coffee, enjoyed by both Irish and foreigners alike. It was then time for the James Bond moment, where the wall opened to unveil the distillation area.

Then it was onto one of the nine warehouses, holding barrels of whiskey, where we learned about the craftmanship and how the barrel is responsible for creating the taste and colour of the whiskey.

Another tasting took place in a secret snug, although this tipple was a little too strong for me at a whopping 65pc alcohol!

We dined at Old Warehouse restaurant in Tullamore, co-owned by Offaly native Shane Lowry.

Tullamore’s Old Warehouse restaurant

The building once housed bonded stores for ships, which were loaded onto the Grand Canal just outside its door. It retains many original features, including the floors, and the central spiral staircase evokes the inside of the barrels once stored there.

The restaurant has a self-contained coffee shop, with a function room in the works and a snug with tributes to Shane’s Offaly GAA star father, Brendan.

We were most impressed by the quality of the food with juicy steak, crispy-skinned seabass, crunchy prawn spring rolls, and decadent cheesecake. The staff were also very welcoming and attentive.

Back at Mount Briscoe, we lit a fire outside and sat listening to birdsong and cows lowing. The blissful surroundings made me feel like I was back on my family’s farm.

Mount Briscoe

For breakfast, we dined on some of the farm’s specialities, including their own marmalade, and were joined by adorable Jack Russell, Max, who was rewarded for his patience with some ham.

We needed our breakfast ahead of a hike up Croghan Hill. The ancient site has links to St Bridget, and you can see across three provinces on a fine day.

To get to the 234ft summit, you must hike through private land, and hikers are asked to be respectful and close any gates.

There is even a graveyard on the way up — the poor pallbearers must have felt like succumbing themselves!

On the way down, a large friendly dog and two cats welcomed us and we paid the “toll” of pets and belly rubs!

We then headed for Birr, where we checked into the sumptuous surroundings of the County Arms Hotel. Our room was beautiful, with an enormous bathroom, a walk-in shower and ‘his and hers’ sinks.

We stopped for lunch at Emma’s Cafe, where we sipped coffee and munched on tasty sandwiches before moving on to our next destination: beautiful Birr Castle.

Birr Castle

The castle has a sprawling demesne with award-winning gardens, and is home to what was once the world’s largest telescope, the appropriately named Leviathan. The Parsons family have lived at the castle for centuries, and are famed for their contributions to science.

A massive redwood — as well as many other rare plants and trees — grows on site, and parts of the grounds run wild to encourage biodiversity. While the grounds are largely accessible, parts aren’t suitable for buggies or wheelchair users but these are clearly marked.

Back at the hotel, we decided to rest our tired legs with a dip in the pool, followed by the sauna.

We dined at Hackett’s Eatery in the hotel, where I sampled delicious beetroot and onion tart — a nice change from pasta for vegetarians or vegans.

The next day, we visited Lough Boora Discovery Park, a nature and adventure park with walking and biking trails, sculptures, fishing and birdwatching.

The abundant wildlife was visible with swans, ducks, and even a goose enjoying the natural pond.

Lough Boora

Lough Boora’s most famous avian resident, however, is the endangered grey partridge, which was almost wiped out but was saved thanks to conservation efforts.

We cycled a leisurely 9km loop around the park while our guide Lisa told us all about Lough Boora’s history and efforts to be an inclusive eco-friendly destination. There are also shorter trails and fairy trails for the kids.

You can rent bikes at the park – no need to bring your own !

I then joined a foraging tour with Wild Food Mary — a fount of knowledge when it came to plants and herbs — including myriad uses for nettles.

Lough Boora also has a visitor centre and zero-waste café, using only products with recyclable and compostable packaging.

We stopped off in the scenic town of Shannonbridge to lunch in the River Café, located inside an incredible Napoleonic fortification overlooking the glistening River Shannon.

Shannonbridge

The building is like a trapdoor to the past with a free exhibition to explore while waiting for your grub. The food was also delicious and upstairs diners can enjoy panoramic views of the river or sit outside in good weather.

Finally, it was a blast from the past at the monastic settlement of Clonmacnoise. I had been here several times as a child. It felt very nostalgic to revisit and parts of the tour felt like they hadn’t changed at all.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

CO OFFALY See visitoffaly.ie