Nestled near Castlecomer in Kilkenny, Avalon House exudes elegance and warmth

Have you noticed how it’s increasingly hard to find the much-flagged ‘hidden Ireland’?

Former off-the-beaten-track treasures are ever more crowded, thanks to GPS and other navigational aids, as well as the country’s improved road infrastructure.

Remember those childhood family car journeys — some of us folks of a certain age do — hopelessly lost on deserted country roads looking for our final destination?

Recently I drove cross-country, having missed the Durrow, Co Laois turn-off, crossing the Kilkenny border with a dead phone battery and no sense of direction.

At moments like this, we ask ourselves what we’d do without that satellite shepherd who normally guides us. After a vain effort to flag down a slurry tractor driver, a signpost announces that the end goal is only 10km away.

The leafy facade

Entering Castlecomer (where the stationed Crown force would march up and down the wide main square asserting dominance over the Irish) the vibe is certainly one of hidden Ireland, with its imposing old buildings like the former bank, monumental courthouse and period shop fronts.

From the town square’s Lime Tree cafe, a grand stop-off after a long journey for coffee and a snack, I drive on down the hill to the town’s leafy outskirts.

Widely praised in guest reviews for the comfort and the quality of its food, Avalon House is a member of the Original Irish Hotels collection, comprising traditional and boutique properties dotted around the country.

Here, the Georgian frontage, sash windows and Virginia creeper define low-key grandeur. A spacious car park, the suntrap terrace and carved lions guarding the entrance provide a friendly calling card.

The four-star property, in days gone by a renowned guesthouse run by a popular local family, was taken over some years back by the younger generation, who set about renovating this terrace of 18th-century stone buildings.

A multi-million euro investment to extend and upgrade the interior and increase the amenities was happily achieved without losing the original character. According to general manager Peter Wilson, plans are afoot to develop adjoining Georgian-era properties for future expansion, which may also include a spa.

A plush bedroom

My stylish bedroom, one of 30 decorated in shades of aquamarine, gold and cream, features a free-standing bathtub, Rituals toiletries and a large picture of swans with intertwined necks on the wall.

I suspect, laying into the chocolate-covered strawberries and Prosecco, that I may have strayed inside the honeymoon suite!

A boutique wedding venue, Avalon House boasts a 150-seater ballroom and adjoining courtyard bar with a retractable roof, which used to be the town fire station.

Lil’s, the formal restaurant on the first floor, is not open but there’s a good menu in the spill-over Lark’s Bar area downstairs, hung with old photographs of Wandesforde Estate, whose owners earned a fortune coal mining after opening seams in the hinterland from the mid-17th century.

Excellent seasonal cuisine, featuring food from local producers, dominates the dinner choices.

Breakfast the following morning is served in Lil’s, and the traditional Irish breakfast — free-range eggs, delicious bacon, sausages, and sublime black and white pudding sourced from Country Style in Waterford, together with superb home-baked brown bread — is reason enough for a return visit, served by a charming, helpful waitress.

No wonder the Avalon breakfast was recently singled out by top Irish food writers for special mention.

After all that overindulgence, it’s time to visit nearby Castlecomer Discovery Park, spread over 80 acres of stunning natural woodland and lakes, to try adventures including Ireland’s longest zip line. It was unfortunately not open during my visit.

But I tentatively climbed the first of the skywalk challenge levels, whose scary heights filled me with a new respect for contestants of I’m a Celebrity.

Following the closure of the coal mines, the park was created as a community project, today an outstanding national amenity for children and adults.

The onsite Coal Mining Museum takes visitors through 300 years of local coal mining history in a fascinating 45-minute interactive multi-media experience.

And don’t forget, to check out the craft design studios — housed in the former stable yard — that host workshops and events throughout the year, and also offer collections of jewellery and crafts from a range of local designers.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

KILKENNY See visitkilkenny.ie ■ BASED in Castlecomer, the four-star Avalon House Hotel has a one-night package, with dinner and B&B, starting from €124 per room. ■ ACTIVITIES at Castlecomer Discovery Park include a bouncing net (€5), archery (€16 per target), boating (€16), and zipline and octagon high ropes course (€27).