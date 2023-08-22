It’s not always on our ‘book it’ list, but the Mediterranean island is well worth the trip

There are so many similarities between Ireland and Cyprus...more people should be travelling there

I can’t explain why, but for some reason Cyprus was never on our radar before when it came to summer holidays. Us Irish seem content with return visits to Spain, Portugal and the Canaries. We’re guilty of it ourselves in the Keany household.

But Ryanair fly into Cyprus twice a week and Sunway has dozens of hotels and packages ranging from three to five-star, and from self-catering to B&B to all-inclusive trips tailored to your every need, so the island should really be higher up on our to-visit lists.

Having spent 13 nights on the island we quickly discovered that there are a lot of similarities with Ireland. They have a border dividing the Republic from the occupied territory, they use three-pin plugs, they drive on the left-hand side of the road, they use the euro, it takes two and a half hours to drive from one side to the other, and they are an extremely hospitable and welcoming people.

Daragh and family soak up the sun

Of course, there are some key differences too: notably the sun. So, while we were surviving the mid-to-high 30s, there were torrential rain photos being shared on family WhatsApp groups at the very same time.

Another huge difference is the lack of Irish tourists. Refreshingly, we weren’t greeted by a sea of GAA jerseys and farmers’ tans every place we went, proving that while the country can’t technically be defined as a ‘hidden gem’, it is most definitely an underrated option for Irish holiday makers.

Determined not to just sit around a pool all day, we spread our annual leave over a few different hubs dotted across the stunning island. Being Ryanair’s destination on the island, Paphos became our entry and exit point and allowed us two separate stints to take in the fun, the food, the drink and a little bit of culture.

Having a rental car meant we weren’t restricted to the city — and while the city has loads of stuff to do within walking distance, being able to head further north gave us the most special memories of the area.

Coral Bay is just a short 15-minute drive (the 615 bus costs €1.50pp) and greets you with CGI-like sea water you only usually see on Instagram or in a movie; and even in mid-July it was far from crammed.

Even further up the coast is the unearthly Blue Lagoon, which we enjoyed from the comfort and luxury of one of the many boat tours that leave from Latchi Harbour. The trip cost €60 for the whole family, and we spent nearly four hours on and off a giant ship that provide snorkels, food, drink and an oversized inflatable slide to enjoy the crystal-clear water.

It’s the kind of pinch-me experience that wouldn’t look out of place on Below Deck, to be honest.

Chloe and Mia at Coral Bay

But this family holiday wasn’t just about venturing off the beaten track. We’re not completely insane. The biggest draw of the holiday was the four-star Louis St Elias Resort on Cyprus’ eastern town of Protaras.

And even though it is just a 15-minute drive away from the hedonistic Ayia Napa, the laid-back charm and friendly family atmosphere of the town, and particularly the resort, meant it was the perfect home for Team Keany for the most important (and longest) stage of our holiday.

Private villas (some with their own pools), a waterpark, two swimming pools, a restaurant, two bars, an entertainment hub and a stunning spa are some of the reasons why St Elias was fully booked months before we arrived.

Once checked in — and bags dumped — it didn’t take long for all four of us to head to the activity pool where there are party games, well-organised entertainment and, of course, the mini waterpark.

We had a few hours to enjoy the evening weather in our new surroundings before we decided to have dinner in the restaurant that night.

We were not there on an all-inclusive basis, but after driving across the country and having had a few drinks by the pool, we were in no mood to head into town and explore.

Enjoying a traditional meze in Ayia Napa

It was during this dinner that we got our first glimpse of why so many families return to the hotel time after time. One of the waiters was stopped in his tracks during service by a family who wanted to give him gifts before their bus collected them to take them home.

We thought it was a little unusual, to be honest, but fast forward seven days and try and tell my emotional nine-year-old (nicknamed ‘Princess’ by the utterly brilliant Femzy) why she wouldn’t be seeing her pal again, and all of a sudden the gifting session seven days earlier made so much sense.

Femzy wasn’t the only one, by the way. Marina, Gaber, Mohamad, Gamal and Erica were others who stood out, and the manager Flouris was on hand at all times to make sure the hundreds of guests were happy. This could mean pulling pints, helping with luggage, restocking the complimentary water fridges (an absolute must in the heat) or simply sitting on a sun lounger chatting away about anything and everything — all the while commanding his staff with an infectious smile.

And I haven’t even gotten to the resort’s entertainment team. Each day the lovely Rowan, Anna, Kim, Jessica and Victoria entertained guests from 10am onwards. If it wasn’t table tennis or water polo, it was darts or the surprisingly competitive game of spoon diving.

And at night, the five English women hosted a kids’ disco before the prize giving ceremony, then performed a series of different shows that had guests of all ages fully enraptured. Some of it was cabaret. Some of it was comedy. All of it was brilliant. Genuinely.

The nightly entertainment at the resort was incredible

Our rental car sitting outside gave us the opportunity to indulge in the world- famous Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, where we hung around until our bedtime (including a Greek-style dinner on the water’s edge), which was still hours before the place truly lit up.

We spent a few afternoons at the nearby Fig Tree Bay where we indulged in the bucket list activity of parasailing, as well as various gorgeous restaurants in Protaras.

There are markets, restaurants, shops and amusement fair grounds in the town, which we indulged in most days for at least an hour or two. But the highlight was, of course, the resort, which can be booked on a B&B or all-inclusive basis and far exceeds expectations, thanks to the staff.

It suited us to head early, leave late, and use a rental car for everything in the middle but when talking to everyone else around the pool, they were all full of praise for the ease and value offered by Sunway.

There is a toddler and baby area in the waterpark too

What wasn’t on our radar before is now well and truly locked in as a reality for our annual getaway. There are several airport options and a beautiful country to explore, but as a hub we were blown away by the Louis St Elias in Protaras.

If ‘Princess’ had her way, she’d be fist bumping Femzy at the earliest possible occasion.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

CYPRUS See sunway.ie ■ Daragh and family were guests of Sunway at the four-star Louis St Elias Resort in Protaras. ■ A seven-night ‘ultra all-inclusive’ stay, departing September 11, costs €1,209pps; or €1,059pps departing October 16, including flights. ■ PARASAILING for three costs €105 at Fig Tree Bay; the Blue Lagoon Boat Tour costs €60.