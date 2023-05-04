Irish staycations costing three times more than summer holidays in Spanish villas

International destinations are proving to be popular among Irish people looking to soak up some rays this summer.

The "suite on the shore" in Corralejo, Fuerteventura also has a stunning terrace. Photo: Airbnb

This Rosslare getaway will set you back €2,741 for four people for five nights. Photo: Airbnb

One property in Corralejo sits right on the beach and is €1,826 cheaper than a stay in Co Wexford. Photo: Airbnb

A trip to Wexford could cost almost three times more than a sunny Spanish holiday this summer.

International destinations are proving to be popular among Irish people looking to soak up some rays, with three Spanish locations making it onto the list of Airbnb’s top ten trending holiday hotspots.

Corralejo in Fuerteventura, Ibiza, and Santander on the north coast are some of the most in-demand destinations this year with Corralejo taking the top spot and for a good reason - a group of four people can sleep soundly for as little as €51 a night.

The "suite on the shore" in Corralejo, Fuerteventura also has a stunning terrace. Photo: Airbnb

A quick search for stays in the coastal town from July 20 to 25 brings up hundreds of villas, apartments, and houses with budgets ranging from cheap and cheerful to luxury getaways.

One stunning suite with beachfront access and a spacious terrace can be rented for €915 or €228.75 each. The accommodation is also pet-friendly – a stark contrast from most Irish Airbnbs.

And another 2-bed apartment just outside the town centre promises a peaceful holiday with a private sun terrace for just €122 per person if an extra night is added to the stay.

This Rosslare getaway will set you back €2,741 for four people for five nights. Photo: Airbnb

But back at home, it seems the staycation has had its heyday as Airbnb properties are scarce and prices are soaring.

Those looking to holiday closer to home are turning to the likes of Letterkenny in Co Donegal, Inishmore, and Rosslare, Co Wexford – but for a hefty price.

No holiday options are available on Inishmore between July 20 and 25, although a guest home is available for five people from July 23 to 27, costing €699 for the entire stay.

A more budget-friendly option in Rosslare costs €1,112 for a five-day trip. Photo: Airbnb

And one property in Wexford will cost its four guests an eyewatering €685.25 each to stay on Rosslare Strand for five nights.

The host also requires a €150 security on arrival which “will be returned once the apartment is left in the condition it was found”.

A cheaper but less appealing alternative in the Wexford town is also located on Rosslare Strand for €1,112 split four ways across seven nights.

And while both locations are situated on the Irish coast, it’s only understandable that Irish people are heading for sunny Spain for the same price or less (minus flights).

It comes after dozens of Irish people have vowed to head abroad this summer over the growing costs of staycations.

Frustrated people have been taking to Twitter in recent weeks to moan about the soaring prices of Irish hotel accommodation, food, travel, and activities.

“Was looking at doing 2 nights in Dingle in a couple of weeks, but everything decent was about €500 - €600. Ended up booking 4 nights in a 4 star, in Albufeira for €450 including flights for 2. No value in going away in Ireland at all, absolutely stupid pricing,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Myself and my eldest nephew aren’t long back from Albufeira. Our flights from Knock were a touch over €200 and our accommodation also in a 4 star hotel was €200 for 4 nights. A hotel in our town in Mayo was €800 for the same dates. Madness altogether so it is.”

And a third added: “I will never do a "staycation" . This country is a rip off. I got a week in Lanza for €360 a few weeks ago. I had to stay in a hotel the night before in Dublin and that cost me €120 for one night.”