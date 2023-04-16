Irish pub owned by Limerick man named best boozer in London

Skehan’s Free House in the south-eastern neighbourhood of Nunhead was described as “a place of legend”

An Irish pub in London has been crowned the best in the city by a global hospitality guide.

Skehan’s Free House in the south-eastern neighbourhood of Nunhead was described as “a place of legend” by Time Out in their 2023 list of the capital’s best bars.

Owned by Limerick man Bryan Fitzsimons, the independent, family-run business is “a fun, friendly neighbourhood pub that's as popular with Nunhead locals and dedicated drinkers as it is art school students and the Goldsmiths crowd”.

Skehan’s is one of 3,500 bustling pubs serving punters in London, but Time Out believes its charm makes it worthy of the prestigious accolade.

“This pub is as fun as it is friendly. It’s a family-run and independent, a rarity in London,” the deciding judges explained in a summary.

“It attracts everyone from pensioners to local bands, chic fashion students and troupes of cheerful lads. There’s karaoke, folk-music nights and terrific Thai food too. What more could you want? Perfect Guinness? Well, this a proper Irish pub, so you’re in luck.”

Speaking to the Irish Post about the exciting achievement, Mr Fitzsimons said that he thinks the pub is so popular because it matches the high standards of boozers at home in Ireland.

“It's amazing to be named number one pub in London,” the Foyne man said.

"We don't think we are doing anything different than any other pub back in Ireland, that's how high the standard is back home, especially Limerick.

“Skehan's isn't just a business, it's our home — all we do is look after it like someone would look after their home.”

In addition to their well-regarded Thai restaurant, Chai Garden, Skehan’s also gives visitors a taste of London with traditional roast dinners every Sunday.

And on Tuesday evenings, the pub hosts its own burger night using produce from local butchers. Its signature patty, the ‘Skehanmac’, is a crowd favourite.

A quiz night is held every Thursday, while Skehan’s is also kitted out with a pool table and dart boards with major sports such as football, GAA, golf, rugby, and cricket televised on their two screens.

Music fans flock to the Irish pub throughout the week too as folk sessions take place every Sunday with some karaoke thrown into the mix once a month.