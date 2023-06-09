Forget skiing, Les Deux Alpes offers adventure lovers hikes, bikes and more in the sun

The adrenaline is palpable as we drive into Les Deux Alpes high in the French mountains.

It’s springtime and the snow has gone but this ski town is still buzzing with the promise of outdoor adventure.

Mountain bikers zoom by, some wearing strange-looking helmets and body armour that would not feel out of place on an Aliens movie set.

Rows and rows of bikes for hire or purchase are everywhere along the main street of this busy Alpine town, with many e-bikes in the mix too.

It’s no wonder, as Les Deux Alpes has earned a reputation as one of the best mountain biking destinations in Europe.

Diehard fans can take a gondola and funicular to the foot of a glacier at 3,400m and cycle all the way down to the town at 1,650m — a heart-pumping drop of 1,750m, or over 5,740ft.

Jim with guide Eric Anol on a glacier walk

That dramatic descent helps to explain why an annual bike race called ‘Mountain of Hell’ attracts thousands of participants and spectators.

As we are leaving this four-season resort days later, it is the morning of the main race, and a queue is already forming at the Jandri Express Gondola at 6am, with dozens of thrill-seekers lined up with their bikes.

Some 25,000 riders from around the world come to Les Deux Alpes in the summer to enjoy the 100km of tracks on green, blue, red and black runs.

There are also dedicated routes for e-bikers, including the Vallee Blanche area and a track along the Veneon River.

Nearly half the resort’s turnover now comes in the summer months, a figure bolstered by the 30,000 skiers who also arrive to test their skills on Europe’s biggest skiable glacier.

The sight of hundreds of schoolchildren heading for the chairlifts laden down with ski gear in hot sunshine with not a spot of snow to be seen is a little unearthly. But the weather is far colder up at the glacier.

That’s something we discover the hard way when we volunteer for a glacier walk using crampons and ropes during our visit .

It’s a first for me, so there are a few nerves as six of us, including a guide at the front, set off across this spectacular ice sheet, all roped together and moving slowly but relentlessly uphill.

Jim taking a dip with pals

It’s harder to breathe at this altitude, and it’s tough going. Surprisingly, the sheer ice sections are the easiest as the crampons have terrific grip. But other parts of the glacier are covered in deep snow and as your feet plunge down, you wonder what’s underneath.

We come to a deep crevasse, one metre wide, which our guide Eric Anol jumps across — meaning I have to follow. I make it OK and continue uphill to keep the rope taut for the next person.

Then I hear a sudden, loud profanity, and spin around to see a colleague has disappeared into the ice hole, with just her head still visible. She has managed to dig her crampons into both walls of the crevasse, preventing her (along with the rope) from falling to the bottom, 15m below.

The guide tells me to sit on the ice, dig my crampons in and hold the rope taut as he inches his way back to the crevasse and helps to pull her out. I feel like I’m in the survival movie Touching the Void.

My colleague is remarkably calm and upbeat about her adventure. But the excitement is not over.

Our guide starts to push us to go faster and faster, and it turns out a huge storm is about to hit the mountain earlier than expected.

After two hours of climbing, I’m absolutely exhausted and can only go at my own speed. Snowmobiles are dispatched to get us into the safety of the funicular railway station. By the time we get there, we are being battered by hail and the wind is howling.

The stunning scenery

We are told lightning has knocked out the gondola and there is no way down the mountain — we will have to stay where we are until power is restored. Five minutes later, another flash of lightning knocks out all the lights and we sit in darkness until some lamps are found.

Two-and-a-half hours later — while we are doing exercises to keep warm in the freezing temperatures — a piste-basher arrives and we gratefully clamber on board, in the furious storm with no visibility, to be driven to a mountain restaurant where hundreds of ski school children are also stranded.

Another hour and the experienced mountain crews get everything back working again, and we are able to take the gondola back down to the town. And the warm sunshine.

It’s a day I won’t forget in a hurry. It shows what Mother Nature can do, but also highlights the professionalism of the repair teams who get the power back on and everyone to safety with no panic.

If glacier walking is not for you — and I might give it a rest next time — there are over 40 other activities on offer in Les Deux Alpes, including 200km of beautiful hiking trails, paragliding, golf, white water rafting, yoga, paddleboarding, trampolining, road running and a kind of bobsledding on wheels.

Exploring a glacial crevasse

Our first afternoon is actually spent cooling off in the lovely man-made La Buissonniere lake at the edge of the village, with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Absolutely not to be missed is the nearby Erins National Park, where we spent a glorious day hiking in spectacular scenery under a clear blue sky.

Our home from home was the lovely Base Camp Lodge — a new hostel which has double rooms, family rooms and dormitories for groups of friends. Doubles start at €95, and €35 for a dormitory bed, in summer.

Right on the main street, the lodge is in the thick of the action. We dined there and in some of the other 80 restaurants in the town, including the stunning four-star Chalet Mournier hotel, where we ate by the pool with fabulous views of the surrounding mountains.

Other top venues were the atmospheric Le Raison d’Ours and the lively Le Trappeur.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

LES DEUX ALPES, FRANCE See les2alpes.com ■ Fly direct to Lyon with aerlingus.com. ■ Stay at Base Camp Lodge from €35 per dormitory bed (hotel-basecamplodge-les2alpes.com). ■ Book guided walk (€45pp) or Glacier Ice Walk (€80pp plus lift pass) at guides2alpes.com. Lift passes for mountain-biking and hiking cost €28 a day (ete.skipass-2alpes.com).