For a jam-packed adventure that’s only a short flight away...check out Legoland and Chessington

Now that my girls are 12 and nine years old, we did wonder if they would get the same enjoyment out of the Windsor-based theme park. Spoiler alert: they adored it.

Two theme parks over two amazing days, one night in a medieval-themed family bedroom, one surprisingly fancy dinner, one new Jumanji ride, an exotic zoo, four rollercoasters, an all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta restaurant, a pet skunk, a new in-app AR feature, sore feet from walking, sore cheeks from smiling, a haunted house and a VIP giraffe feeding experience… it was only 36 hours long but last weekend was one of the best family holidays we have had in years.

Give us surprises, adventures and jam-packed itineraries any day of the week over a beach or pool in the sun — it’s just not us.

So when an invite to the new Jumanji World at Chessington World of Adventures, with a day at nearby Legoland, arrived into the office, I was pulling rank and instantly booked it in for Team Keany.

Colourful Legoland Windsor

Back in 2018, we landed into Legoland as part of a fun-filled two-week driving holiday around the UK, and it instantly became a highlight of the entire trip.

To the uninitiated, it is a theme park broken up into zones that covers all age groups and keeps entire families entertained from 10am to 5pm (it closes at 6pm every bank holiday, Saturday and every day in August) — and it’s strictly on-brand in every way.

The chips in the restaurant are Lego shaped, the hotel looks like it was built from giant versions of the popular toy, there are dozens of life-size characters dotted around the park and there is an entire MiniLand dedicated to the art of Lego building.

Walls are painted in psychedelic primary colours, lifts in the hotel speak to you as you ascend and descend, and there is a new ingenious AR feature on the Legoland app that catapults you into a make-believe world of fun mythical monsters in the magical forest of Mythica.

One of the fun rides at Legoland Windsor

If you are not willing to leave your dignity at the gate, then you simply need not apply because this is a wonderland for actual kids as well as adults who are kids at heart.

Five years ago, we stayed in the Legoland Resort Hotel, so this time around we tried out the Castle version on the grounds. Pitched above the Resort Hotel, everything is a little quieter and the food is certainly of a higher level.

There is still a giant pit of Lego blocks in the reception area to entertain the kids and the bedrooms are like a fantasy world in their own right, with medieval themes throughout.

Our family room came with a double bed and a set of bunk beds — but that was just the start of it. There was a treasure hunt around the room that entertained our girls for 20 minutes and eventually lead to the room safe where their goodie bags were stored.

There was a PlayStation in the room too, that was strategically hooked up to the TV opposite the kids’ bunk beds.

My girls have never played a PlayStation in their lives but for half an hour after dinner and before bed, they were ensconced. Happy kids make for happy parents.

Team Keany at Chessington

If they were more into it we may well have lost them to the various (yep, you guessed it) Lego-themed games but considering our alarms had gone off at 5am that morning and we had all spent all day pounding the colourful tracks between rollercoasters and fairground rides in the famous theme park, each member of the family fell into a deep sleep.

The next day was an altogether different experience. Instead of staying at Legoland for another day of fun on The Dragon, the Jolly Rocker, Viking Splash, the LegoCity Driving School, Ninjago and (the girls’ favourite) Mia’s Riding Adventure; our host Magic Vacations wanted to show us a hidden gem of a theme park that most Irish people do not seem to have on their radar at all.

Chessington World of Adventure is just 40 minutes away but offers another level of fun that you cannot get at Legoland.

As we checked into the hotel, we were greeted by zookeepers with a skunk on a leash. My girls both now want a pet skunk, by the way. But it was only a taster of what we were going to get up to on day two.

The main reason we were in Chessington was because their brand-new World of Jumanji had opened the previous week, offering punters a chance to experience the kind of rollercoaster you would normally only get in the big US theme parks.

Mandrill Mayhem, the world’s only Jumanji rollercoaster, does not disappoint — so much so we did it four times in total.

The zone also complements the other areas and thrill-seeking rides that have been wowing fans for years. Croc Drop, Blue Barnacle, Tiger Rock and Vampire are all brilliant fun with minimal queuing, and they are just a short walk from each other.

Chloe feeding a giraffe at Chessington

The amazing thing about both Legoland and Chessington is the use of the apps — by simply downloading it, you will get a fool-proof guide to what is open, what the live wait times are, which attractions are child-friendly; and most importantly, the map allows you to easily navigate the park without getting lost.

Each and every staff member walks around with a litter picker and is obliged to pick something up if they see it — nice touch — and the SmokeHouse BBQ restaurant is the perfect pitstop to break up your day.

But there is also something else magical going on at Chessington that they have been trying to keep a secret for years — guests of the magical hotel (again, the rooms are all themed and the entire staff is hell-bent on ensuring that kids are treated like royalty) can book VIP Experiences, and at the end of day two, we were greeted at the hotel by a team of zookeepers who took us through the animal enclosure past the zebras, porcupines and meerkats and up the hill to the giraffe enclosure.

Within minutes, we were climbing up a steep staircase to the top of a gigantic warehouse, and feeding two incredibly docile-yet-wild giraffes. Strictly forbidden from even petting them, we did get a special giraffe cuddle though, which involved tricking them into eating from a hidden stash of shrubbery in our far hand.

It was the kind of magic that we did not expect — but it was the kind of moment we will never forget.

Situated a short walk from Zone 6 on the London rail network, Chessington is the kind of place that English people have been keeping to themselves. But that is about to change now that Magic Vacations is offering amazing deals to it and a whole host of theme parks around the UK and beyond.

Sarah, Mia and Chloe

The beauty of this though is its proximity to Legoland and Heathrow, making our short two-day trip very doable and very cost effective.

Regular Aer Lingus flights to Heathrow are readily available with 12 daily departures from Dublin, four from Cork and three from Shannon. And once you’ve landed, you only have a 20-minute drive to the Legoland resort or a 35-minute drive to Chessington. It’s that simple.

If you can afford the fast passes then definitely opt for them, as you will cram far more rides into your day; and we got some sound advice while there about travelling in July — there are three weeks of Irish summer holidays that don’t coincide with UK school holidays, meaning the parks aren’t as busy leading to queuing issues.

Speaking of issues, we were left with one huge dilemma after the brilliant weekend — does anyone know where we can get a pet giraffe or even a skunk for the girls? After all, we fell in love with all the animals as much as the theme parks on our memorable whistle-stop trip.

FACTFILE

LEGOLAND & CHESSINGTON, UK ■ DARAGH and his family travelled courtesy of Magic Vacations, together with Aer Lingus and Merlin Entertainments. ■ THEY flew with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Heathrow — just a short drive from the two Merlin Entertainments attractions, Legoland Windsor and Chessington World of Adventures

■ Chessington World of Adventures prices start from €189pp travelling in September, including flights, a night at Chessington Hotel, breakfast and two days in the theme park. ■ Legoland prices start from €199pp travelling in September, including flights, one night at Legoland Hotel, breakfast and two days in the theme park.