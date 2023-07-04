Florida’s world-famous Overseas Highway connects 22 islands and offers unique adventure

From Key Largo right down to Key West there is an abundance of things to do

Florida’s scenic Overseas Highway spans from Key Largo to Key West for the road trip of a lifetime

Over one hundred miles of highway connects the tropical Florida Keys, from Key Largo, south of Miami, right down to Key West — next stop Cuba.

Somewhere in the middle, pedalling against the wind over the old Seven Mile Bridge on a steamy spring day, I’m struggling with just a few of them.

How must the workers of Henry Flagler — the railroad titan who first set about joining the dots of the coral cay archipelago in 1905 — have felt as they hammered together its 42 bridges in everything from hurricanes to extreme heat, without the promise of a cool shower at a luxury resort to return to.

Florida’s scenic Overseas Highway spans from Key Largo to Key West for the road trip of a lifetime

One of the longest overwater roads on earth, today’s Overseas Highway — tracing the path originally mapped out by ‘Flagler’s Folly’ — sweeps from the mainland over Florida Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic to the State’s famously pastel-hued southernmost point.

But forget the nibblish Black Salt Marsh mosquito, or any of the other 45 species that call Monroe County home.

It’s ‘Keys disease’ that tourists to the balmy region have to watch out for.

Famously bitten by the bug were 33rd US president Harry Truman and author Ernest Hemingway, whose homes — now museums — still stand in its most populated city. Linger awhile in Key West, and you could also bump into other blow-ins like Billy Connolly or Judy Blume, who like many, visited and developed the feverish urge to stay.

Now the face of the region’s most famous dessert, Kermit Carpenter followed the sun from West Virginia over 30 years ago, and stayed for the Key lime pie, although his dinky downtown Kermit’s Key Lime Shoppe now sells everything from shampoo to salad dressing and saltwater taffy.

“Anything that has lemon, it’s just as good with lime in it, if not better,” he shrugs.

After sampling his pillowy original citrus, strawberry and coconut pies, it’s hard to disagree.

Snorkelling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

With the hard-to-miss Bruce at the helm, a spin around the impossibly pretty island with Key Lime Bike Tours, past bustling Mallory Square, Key West Light House and US 1’s Mile Marker 0, is a fun way to digest the history of the ‘Conch Republic’.

Affectionately known as the place where “the weird turn pro”, it jokingly seceded from the US in 1982 in response to a Border Patrol roadblock in Florida City in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Decades on, it’s less of a tongue-in-cheek protest than a tourism strategy, as navy blue flags emblazoned with a yellow sun housing a pink conch still proudly flap out front of many homes and businesses there One perfect example of Key West’s famed conch house style of architecture, developed by Bahamian immigrants, is the gorgeous Marquesa Hotel, just a few minutes’ stroll from the lively main drag of Duval Street.

Set in the heart of Old Town, as well as a slew of chic suites, sparkling swimming pools and lush interior gardens, the boutique retreat is home to Bob — a rather rotund tabby cat, living the best of his nine lives.

Then again, if I ate every night in its Cafe Marquesa, with a menu of modern American cuisine like crispy Apalachicola oysters and miso-glazed black grouper, curated by chef Laurence Gottlieb, I would probably be a similar shape too.

Key lime pie king Kermit Carpenter

Seafood, as you can well imagine, doesn’t come much fatter or fresher than up and down the Florida Keys, where you can tuck into juicy pink shrimp, conch fritters, and ‘crabwiches’ as you watch boats come and go at seaside eateries like the popular Half Shell Raw Bar in Key West.

At the opposite end of the island chain, at Creole-Caribbean restaurant Calusa — part of Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo — there’s even a $30 ‘Hook and Cook’ option, where you can bring along your own cleaned and filleted catch for the kitchen to prepare.

Deirdre with guide Bruce of Key Lime Bike Tours

If, like me, you prefer your fish with a pulse than on a plate, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy them in other ways too along the world’s third-largest living coral barrier reef, behind the Great Barrier Reef and Mesoamerican Barrier Reef.

Unfolding over 70 nautical square miles, Key Largo’s sprawling John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park — the first undersea park in the United States — offers scuba diving, snorkelling and glass-bottom boat tours of the underwater wonderland, all with an emphasis on safeguarding the fragile system, already under threat from ocean warming and human damage.

‘Look but don’t touch’ is the golden rule, as carefree barracudas, yellow-tail snappers and nurse sharks glide past my goggles in the turquoise waters.

It’s a rule that does not apply to the clever interactive displays at the fascinating Florida Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada, about halfway along the Keys, where I finally twig that ‘key’ comes from the Spanish word ‘cayo’, meaning ‘small island’, after the isles (which had long since been home to Native American tribes including the Calusa) were claimed by Spain in the early 1600s

Marking the beginning of the state’s spectacular coral reef is Dry Tortugas, the site of army-fort-turned-wildlife-refuge Fort Jefferson, originally called Las Tortugas by Spanish explorers for its abundance of sea turtles.

Deirdre with guide Bruce of Key Lime Bike Tours

You’ll see plenty of them lolling in the shimmering, shallow waters known as the ‘Flats’ — alongside pods of dolphins and the occasional shark — from the window seat of a sightseeing sea plane.

The only thing more chill is barefoot Key West Seaplane Adventures pilot, Kris, as he seamlessly tilts the small aircraft for a better view of the sea life and sunken shipwrecks in between selfies.

Contagious and all as the region’s famously laidback attitude is though, I don’t think I’ll ever be horizontal enough to brave Key West’s legendary Garden of Eden ‘clothing optional’ rooftop bar.

Although you can also fly direct from Dublin to Florida, I jetted via Heathrow to Miami to embark on the epic US Route 1 road trip, beginning at the 17-acre Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo, with its private beach, poolside bar and By the Bay Spa.

Curled up on a beach sofa for the last time at the idyllic Isla Bella Beach Resort just off the Overseas Highway in Marathon six days later, it’s easy to see why the likes of President Truman and Hemingway fell so hard for Florida’s incredible Keys.

One of the last countries to drop travel restrictions, you can now happily leave all your Covid paperwork at home. As for ‘Keys disease’, there’s no known vaccine — the only antidote is to go.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

■ A six-night visit to the Florida Keys with Purely America costs from €1,828pp, based on 2 adults sharing (for travel in September), including return flights from Dublin to Miami via London Heathrow with British Airways; seven-day compact car hire; and accommodation on a room-only basis. See purelytravel.co.uk or call +44 844 80 444 80 for more

■ Stay at Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo (reefhousekeylargo.com); Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon (islabellabeachresort.com); and The Marquesa Hotel in Key West (marquesa.com).