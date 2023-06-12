Famed for its award-winning food and drinks, the West Cork idyll of Clonakilty has plenty more to offer

FANS of Back to the Future will know that time travel is difficult — you need a mix of important ingredients, usually involving a mad scientist, a bolt of lightning and a DeLorean.

But I have found a much easier way for you to be transported back in time: simply make a visit to Clonakilty, Co Cork, where you will find yourself immersed in what life was like in rural Ireland in the late 1800s.

Let me set the scene: you start your day with a hearty breakfast of secretly-spiced Clonakilty black pudding and a slice of soda bread, bought from Harrington’s butchers on Sovereign Street. You make your way through the bustling market square, along the bank of the River Feagle, to head to work in Deasy’s brewery.

Tasty chowder at Kingfisher Bistro

You know everyone because sure, most of the townspeople are employed here, making the popular Deasy’s Wrestler porter. Stopping at 12pm and 4pm for your pint of employee-allocated stout, you thank the lord for your luck.

At the end of a hard day’s graft in the brewery courtyard, you make your way through the town past the construction of the new railway being built by Cork, Bandon and South Coast Railway Company — the start of a tourist connection that will see the town thrive even more over the next 120 years.

I find myself that tourist in 2023, lapping up the information being bestowed upon me as I make my way around the home of another famed drinks-maker — the eponymously named Clonakilty Distillery. The copper pot stills can be seen glistening in the sunlight from the window of the distillery as you make your way into the town. Though the distillery itself is new, founded in 2019 by the Scully family, the clan has farmed the coastal land for nine successive generations.

As custodians of the land, the family embarked on a new adventure to distil what they claim is the world’s best single pot still whiskey, using locally sourced materials with the least environmental impact on nature.

Their claim may be well founded, as Clonakilty Distillery recently celebrated winning gold for Best New Make in Ireland for their Single Pot Still at the World Whiskies Awards 2023. This comes after receiving the same honour in 2020.

It seems the town has a thing for winning drinks awards on the world stage, after Deasy’s Wrestler (colloquially pronounced ‘Wrassler’) won gold at the World’s Fair back in 1893. There must be something in the air, and indeed there is — the combination of salty sea air, rain-moistened soil, Atlantic mist and changeable temperatures all exist in harmony here for premium spirit production according to the team at Clonakilty Distillery, who often say: “Today’s rain is tomorrow’s whiskey.”

The visitor’s centre is a must-see for any whiskey fan, though you can sample its Minke gin and vodka too.

Michael Collins' House

There is lots of alcohol to consume, so I suggest you first take a trip to the Clonakilty Blackpudding Visitor Centre just five minutes walk away, where after another brilliantly interactive and immersive tour you are provided with plates of freshly cooked Clonakilty Food Co staples, including sausages, black and white pudding, crispy bacon and lashings of tea.

You even get to try its newest offering of vegetarian white pudding, which is just as delicious as its swine-laden variety.

Kiddies will enjoy dressing up as the town butcher in the recreated Harrington’s on the self-guided tour, where you learn about the world-famous culinary delight that went from being a breakfast item to a staple on Michelin menus around the world thanks to the Twomey family, who took over as custodians of the famously secret pudding recipe in 1976.

Scenic Owenahincha beach (Photo: Stefan Schnebelt)

The town of Clon — as the locals affectionately call it — is colourful and fun, with lots of fabulous bars and restaurants dappled along its warren of streets.

It is surrounded by rich West Cork countryside, where you will see lots of signs for Michael Collins tours.

Tim Crowley, founder of the Michael Collins Centre Museum, brings visitors on an educational — if somewhat morbid — tour of Clonakilty town: St Mary’s Cemetery in Clonakilty; Collins’ birthplace at Woodfield, Sam’s Cross; Lisavaird village, and the Béal na Bláth ambush site.

It is not far past this fatal site where you will find the pretty coastal town of Rosscarbery and the Celtic Ross Hotel — a popular stop for those on a Wild Atlantic Way adventure.

This four-star hotel is where we rested our heads for the night, in comfortable rooms with spectacular views over Rosscarbery Bay and the shallow estuary that take your breath away upon arrival into the town, which locals boast is ‘the best village in the world’.

Foodies will be sad to hear Pilgrims — a much-loved restaurant in the town — closed its doors for the final time in April after eight years in operation, with many people flocking to the town for its sustainably-led culinary delights. So instead we dined in Kingfisher Bistro, the hotel’s restaurant that looks out over the bay.

I must say, we were pleasantly surprised by the delicious dishes, including perfectly cooked scallops in garlic and chilli butter, seared beef carpaccio, chunky fish and chips and a trio of fish that included monkfish, salmon and prawns.

The two AA rosette restaurant has recently welcomed a new head chef, Laurentiu Samolia, bringing with him creative flair and a passion for seasonal ingredients and local produce.

The distillery attraction is a must for whiskey-lovers

We round off this visit with a brisk stroll on the newly-refurbished cliff walk over the blue flag Owenahincha Beach, offering stunning views across Rosscarbery Bay to Galley Head lighthouse and beyond.

Though much has changed since the 1800s, this view has remained the same; the scenery, thankfully is just as beautiful, rugged and wild. And long may it continue.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

WEST CORK See failteireland.ie ■ Stay at the four-star Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. Rooms start at €189 per night B&B (celticrosshotel.com). ■ Enjoy a Clonakilty Distillery tour, including a tasting of two whiskeys from the core range, for €18pp (visitclonakiltydistillery.ie). ■ Clonakility Foods’ self-guided tour is €10 adult/€5 child (clonakiltyblackpudding.ie).