Ever wonder why we dress up, bob for apples, carve pumpkins and light giant bonfires?

Púca Festival in Meath will showcase comedy, music, live shows and family-friendly workshops all this weekend

In Irish and Celtic traditions Samhain is the end of the harvest season, when all the crops have been picked and stored for the ‘New Year’.

This was historically a time of celebration, involving lighting fires, feasting on the crops of the harvest, music, gathering, and storytelling.

To this day, some of the games we play, costumes we wear and food we eat at Halloween are rooted in history and traditions that date back over 2000 years. We’ve pulled together some of the most interesting facts and folklore ahead of this year’s Púca Festival, taking place over four nights from this Friday in Trim and Athboy, County Meath.

Does your Halloween consist of bobbing for apples, trick or treating, dressing up, visiting the bonfire or carving pumpkins, or turnips? Well here’s why:

Apple bobbing has been a Halloween tradition for hundreds of years — © Getty Images

Bobbing for Apples

One of the most popular Irish traditions at Halloween is Bobbing for Apples when some apples are dropped into a basin of water and people have to go in head first and try to get a bite.

Tradition has it that the apples are associated with love and fertility and it is said that whoever gets the first bite will be first to marry. It was also thought that if women put the apple they bit while bobbing, under their pillow that night, they would dream of their future lover (and possibly the smell of rotting fruit).

Trick or Treat Who hasn’t said “trick or treat, trick or treat, give us something nice to eat” at some point in their lives? Well, the maxim ‘trick or treat’ or ‘souling’ has its roots well established in Irish history.

The poorest families used to go knock on the doors of the richest houses once a year to ask for food, wood for heating, or money. Wealthier families had the choice to give nuts, bread or cakes, or flat out refuse the request for a treat. Some refusals, however, led to strong reactions among needy families, who resorted to stealing or performing tricks.

Bonfires Samhain was seen as the end of summer but also the beginning of another year. It was also the one day of the year when spirits could walk the earth. The community would gather together and light huge fires to ward off bad fortune for the coming year and any evil spirits.

Some believe that people extinguished their fires in the hearth at home before they left and would reignite them using an ember from the bonfire, for good luck. The day after the bonfire the ashes were spread across the fields to further ward off bad luck for the farmers for the coming year.

It was also traditionally believed that the bonfire encouraged dreams, especially of your future husband or wife. It was said that if you drop a cutting of your hair into the embers of the fire the identity of your first husband would be revealed, as well as a future telling off from your hair stylist.

Dressing up Super-heroes, Disney princesses, dead cheerleaders and anything inflatable may top the best dressed-up lists today but the origins of Samhain costumes served a more practical purpose.

Ancient communities would gather around the bonfire and many would be dressed up in elaborate animal skins, heads and skulls.

The idea was that the evil spirits would be scared off by the fires, then if the spirits happened to be wandering the earth and bumped into one of the gathered, costumed crowd, they might mistake them for spirits themselves, because of their disguises, and let them go free, hence the origins of the tradition of dressing up.

Pumpkin carving is a firm favourite of all the Halloween traditions

Jack O Lanterns There are two schools of thought on why the Irish carried Jack-o-lanterns. One is that the tradition is an ancient Celtic tradition and in order to carry home an ember from the communal bonfire, the people would hollow out a turnip so they could walk home with the fire still burning.

The other version is a little darker and states that Jack-o-lanterns date back to the 18th century and is so named after an Irish blacksmith, called Stingy Jack, who colluded with the Devil and was denied entry into Heaven. Jack was condemned to walk the earth for eternity but asked the Devil for some light. He was given a burning coal that he placed in a turnip that he had hollowed out. Some Irish believe that hanging a lantern in their front window would keep Jack’s wandering soul away.

When Irish immigrants started arriving in the U.S. in the 19th century, they began carving Jack-o-lanterns from pumpkins instead, as these were native to the region, and that’s how pumpkins became synonymous with Halloween celebrations.

Barm Brack is another traditional Halloween food

Barm Brack From the Irish name ‘Bairín Breac’, this is a traditional Irish Halloween cake which is essentially a sweet bread with fruit through it as well as some other treats. Shop-bought barmbracks still contain a ring but if you make it at home and add your own treats it’s even more fun. Tradition has it that each member of the family gets a slice and each prize has a different meaning:

• The rag – your financial future is doubtful

• The coin – you will have a prosperous year

• The ring – impending romance or continued happiness

• The thimble – you’ll never marry

About Púca Festival Púca Festival - Four nights of music, fire, myth and mischief celebrating Ireland as the origin of Halloween in Trim and Athboy in Co. Meath from Friday to Monday.

The interactive programme includes Imelda May, Gavin James, The Academic, King Kong Company, Block Rockin’ Beats, HamsandwicH, Lisa Hannigan & Cathy Davey, The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Cabaret, Blindboy, Joanne McNally, Neil Delamere, David O’Doherty, Jason Byrne and much more.

As well as the Arrival of the Spirits opening procession in Trim and the Samhain Fires Closing Ceremony procession from the Hill of Ward through Athboy, there’s an array of free of charge events as part of the festival programme. The Boann Stage at the Stretch Tent in Trim, positioned beside the Jack O‘Lanterns Harvest Food & Craft Market will host further free events, including the Official Púca Halloween Choir, Gluais and indie folk four-piece Seo Linn on Friday.

The Púca Festival is Ireland's biggest Halloween event

On the Saturday, the stage will host the Céilí workshop with the enigmatic Irish Music Ensemble, followed by the inimitable Sharon Shannon, and on Sunday, enjoy traditional Irish music and sean-nós singing at ‘Guth na nGael’.

Púca Festival was devised by Fáilte Ireland to encourage international visitors to visit Ireland during October and November, and to encourage domestic visitors to explore different regions of Ireland, by sharing the origin story of Samhain or ‘Summer’s End’. The festival will act as a platform to celebrate this cultural landmark, drive international visitors, and ultimately act as a vehicle to spread global awareness of Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween

Working in partnership with Irish artists, seanchaí storytellers, and the local community, Púca will showcase the best in contemporary Irish music, spectacle, and performance.

See pucafestival.com to plan your weekend and to book tickets.