Enniskillen is ideal for a mates’ trip or relaxed couple’s retreat

There is far more to Northern Ireland than beaches, restaurants, ships and Instagrammable rope bridges

‘Enniskillen doesn’t seem like a great idea for a couples’ break away’, one colleague sarcastically told me when I returned from a childless weekend trip recently.

The thing is though, my colleague doesn’t realise that anywhere away from the kids for a break is like paradise these days — even better when it is at the brand spanking new Lakeland Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel, in the Fermanagh town.

Another draw was the fact that it was the sixth and final county above the border for us to stay in, and there is also the small issue of finally getting to the pub my boss describes as “one of the top five in Ireland”.

It was a big shout, to be honest, but I was willing to give it a whirl. For the job.

First, there was the small issue of being the inaugural guests to the new studios on the same incredible site of the hotel that has been welcoming guests since 1975.

Situated 1km south of the town, the hotel boasts a lovely health club (gym, pool, spa and hot tub), a huge playground and a padel court, while accommodation options don’t restrict you to the decent-sized rooms in the main building.

The Killyhevlin is as much about the site as it is the heritage and service. And on the banks of Lough Erne, the owners have an absolute cracker.

They also have 14 family-focussed and pet-friendly self-catered lakeside lodges, each with two ensuite bedrooms, a kitchen and private decking. Six of these even come with a private hot tub on the deck. Then there are these 12 new one-bed studios for couples, which come equipped with all mod cons.

If the main hotel has more of a throwback vibe, these stunning new studios are officially futuristic. Sliding doors, atmospheric mood lighting, modern furniture, a fully-equipped kitchenette and really tasteful interior design have been included in each studio.

The stylish bedrooms at Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen. Photo: Bradley Quinn

Once you check in at the main hotel and get your key, you could very easily hide away until check out. But for our stay, we booked in for dinner to try out the hotel’s Lakeside Grill.

There is a really laid-back ambience, with guests including families and couples, out-of-towners like us, and notably a lot of locals who clearly are regulars, chatting at length with the staff.

There was a pianist in the middle of the room playing all sorts of songs without ever being too loud and intrusive on our chat, and the food was absolutely delicious. The pints and cocktails went down very well after the two-hour drive from our home in Dublin.

The next morning, my wife got a “deep and amazing” massage in the spa before we both used the pool and outdoor hot tub — the perfect way to start the day and forget all about our responsibilities at home.

We could have stayed there all day but there was a gorgeous little town to discover and the sun had just come out too, so off we trekked.

One of the private decking areas with hot tub at Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen

While shopping north of the border might not have the same financial incentives as years gone by, there are still lots of savings to be made (she assures me) and once the Erneside Shopping Centre was complete, I insisted we finally attempt to do some scientific research at Blakes of the Hollow on Church Street, after the boss’s outrageous claim.

Folks, I have found the holy grail of snugs. Even the build-up didn’t oversell it. This is far from a hidden gem, as the number of tourists and locals lining the bar would suggest its reputation has travelled way further than the Sunday World office.

We got lucky as one of the snugs on the raised level was vacated as we walked in. If we didn’t have plans, we would have sat there all day, and I assured my wife — and the chirpy barman I got chatting to — that next time I would return with a few mates and no immediate plans requiring a premature exit.

Before we headed back to the hotel, we also made our way to the other end of the main thoroughfare to bring home some of the world-famous black bacon from O’Doherty’s. Again, the queue signified it was yet another treasure trove in the town.

O'Doherty's Fine Meats, Enniskillen

A lovely relaxed walk around the impressive Castle Coole grounds before another few drinks in the hotel bar, and our only full day in the town was complete.

A deep sleep followed by one last dip in the pool and belly-filling buffet full Irish the next morning, and we were soon back on the road, back to our girls and our everyday responsibilities.

Enniskillen may not be on everyone’s bucket list, even when heading north. But having spent 40 hours in the fun town, I am already planning two returns. One with the kids to stay in the lakeside lodges while pals stay next door.

And the ultimate trip to spend the whole day in Blakes of the Hollow pub with some mates, preferably in a snug, drinking a whole rake of pints before some homemade O’Doherty’s black bacon sambos for soakage. Just perfect.

Factfile

Save up to 10 percent for a two-night break in the new Lakeland Studios at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen. Prices are from £171 per night. See killyhevlin.com.

Explore the area by hydrobike with Erne Adventures; or self-drive boat from Wee Red Boats; or visit Enniskillen Castle.