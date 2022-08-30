Award-winning photographer Gary Ashe shares stunning snaps from family trip to New York
Anyone who is lucky enough to visit New York will know exactly how special it is.
From the mind-boggling skyscrapers that stretch into the clouds, to the unmistakable aroma of food trucks dotted along the streets, coupled with the subway vibrations under foot and the almost comical beeping of yellow taxis and the general hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps — the Big Apple is a treat for all the senses.
It is hard to paint a picture, but when Magazine+ heard that award-winning photographer Gary Ashe was heading to one of the greatest cities on the planet, we begged him to share his family snaps.
It was their first proper family holiday as a foursome (Charlie is 10 and Billie May is six) and Gary was there to catch all the fun and excitement.
“This was a big deal,” he explains. “We were there for a week and on the advice of pals we pre-booked all the attractions with CityPass, which was a complete game changer.
“Almost every day we had a plan to visit at least one major attraction, and then some wiggle room for chill time and exploring.
“The food, the sights, the sounds, the smells and the craic... yes, even with kids,” he laughs.
“From boat trips on the river to observation decks in the city, to Central Park, rooftop pools and everything in between — it was just a phenomenal trip of a lifetime with beautiful memories to cherish forever.”
NYC & Company’s website: www.nycgo.com
Citypass: https://www.citypass.com/
