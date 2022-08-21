Ahead of the pack

Luggage expert Elizabeth Rhodes shares her top tips for packing smarter this summer. By Denise Smith

Forget kaftans and sandals — it’s time to start thinking of your luggage as a holiday wardrobe staple. If wanderlust has overcome you as summer winds down, fashionable and functional suitcases and carry-ons are a must.

The good news is you don’t have to take out a second mortgage to bag an on-trend travel set, as luxury luggage brand Antler will have you trotting the globe in style.

Here, luggage guru Elizabeth Rhodes shares the ultimate packing hacks for your holiday — now all you need is your passport.

1. Roll, don’t fold: Naturally, when packing clothes you want to consider how much space your bag has and how to make the most of it. My top tip, especially when travelling with a cabin or a weekend bag where space is at a premium, is to roll your clothes rather than folding them. I find this quicker to do than folding, and it leaves fewer creases.

2. Go easy on the shoes:Shoes take up a lot of space, so try to only pack pairs that are multi-purpose and will work for what your trip involves — like a pair of trainers for the gym, which will also be comfortable and smart enough for sightseeing and day trips. One pair of sandals or classic shoes in a neutral colour can work for the day and evening if it’s a work trip, too.

3. Keep a wash bag ready: This is my favourite tip — if you are a frequent traveller, keep a wash bag packed and ready to go. You don’t then need to unpack when you return home either.

That means keeping double stock at home of bathroom products or makeup, which is entirely worth it, as what you pack in your wash bag rarely needs to change depending on your location, so you can just grab it and go.

4. Use mini organisers:Use a mini travel organiser (or two) to keep small essentials neatly in one place. Your tech kit like a laptop charger, phone charger and earphones will sit neatly in one, and a toothbrush and toothpaste, mini contact lens solution and emergency paracetamol or any other useful medication in another.

Keep the pouches in your hand luggage for easy access — especially with flight delays at the moment.

5. Have spare clothes handy: We all know that luggage in the hold can sometimes go walkabout, so pack a change of underwear, swimwear, and the key things you’ll need for the first night or two, in your hand luggage rather than packing everything in a suitcase for the hold. I always take an overnight bag as well as a handbag for exactly this reason.

