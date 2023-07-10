A picture-perfect getaway or a heart-stopping TT race...the Isle of Man is an untouched gem

There is so much more to this island than two-wheeled fun and funny money

Trying to explain to my daughters that I would be heading off for 36 hours to an island off the coast of England to travel on some trains, see some sights and watch motorbikes travel at 210km/h all on my own was a much harder sell than I anticipated.

The words ‘But why?’ were used a lot in the build-up to my recent overnight stay in Douglas because the concept was completely alien to them. It was alien to a lot of my pals too, by the way.

But as a motor journalist, the prospect of visiting the greatest motorbike race on the planet was too much to pass on.

It was also tinged with nostalgia, as the Isle of Man was the first ever press trip I took — nearly two decades ago, I joined a group of journalists on the tiny island, where we spent a few days being chaperoned from one iconic spot to the next.

This time around though, I was flying completely solo and there was something liberating about it at first. By the end, I just wanted to share it with others. For example, the Harry Potter-style train from Douglas to Castletown would have been a highlight for my girls. And definitely would have given them an answer to their repeated ‘whys’.

Meanwhile, the picturesque promenade and beautiful Claremont Hotel of Douglas or the stunning beaches of Laxey could have been an ideal spot for a romantic getaway with my wife.

And as for the actual TT race! Even though I was only there for the first practice session on the opening day of a two-week event, all I kept thinking was that my mate Jer or my dad (who are both obsessed with motorbikes) would have sold their own mothers to have been there.

But this was a solo trip, so company was the only thing missing from a jam-packed and fun-filled couple of days.

The scenic Heritage Steam Railway

One of the best things about this island is its proximity to Ireland. It took me longer to get from my car and through security than the actual airtime. Flying from Dublin was just over 40 minutes, and it was a mind-boggling 24 minutes coming back.

The Emerald Airlines route makes it easy to get in and out — but don’t rule out the traditional ferry option, which sails out of Dublin and Belfast directly into Douglas port and allows you the luxury of bringing your two or four-wheeled vehicles to navigate the famous race route.

There are only four towns on the island but it is so compact, multiple destinations can be enjoyed, even on a whistle-stop tour like mine.

My base for the trip was the island’s capital of Douglas, and I was put up in the Claremont Hotel on the stunning promenade, right in the middle of everything I needed.

A 37-minute train south on the Heritage Steam Railway and you are in Castletown. But before I get to the destination, let’s talk about the journey.

The stunning old-world steam engine is as magical as it looks and sounds. Cushioned benches facing either direction keep you rooted as you try your best to take in everything on offer out the windows on both sides — cliff edges and seasides dominate one side of the views, while quirky little villages and stunning homes pop up along the other side.

Brilliantly-named stations like Port Soderick, Colby and Ballasalla are just a few of the points at which passengers can hop on or off along the route. Unfortunately, my itinerary didn’t allow for my usual spontaneity but because I was due to get off at Castletown, I was fine keeping my butt in the seat and taking in the views.

Castletown is a picture-perfect town dominated by the castle. But don’t think it’s all old ruins and monuments, as the coffee shops and bars that hug the busy harbour are stunning and could easily entertain you for days on end.

There were even table tennis tables set up in the square to entertain kids as their parents sat out soaking up the rays.

Michael Dunlop at this year’s TT

In contrast, there are the beaches of Laxey, a short 30-minute trip on the Electric Railway north of Douglas, smothered by the green hills and tiny village of the same name. If walking is your thing, there is a popular (and circular) four-mile trek taking in magnificent views of Snaefell, the historic Laxey Wheel and the Viking King Orry’s grave.

The peace and tranquillity of this particular region is so far removed from the heart-stopping TT Race that invigorates the sleepy island for a fortnight each year.

After a delicious dinner and a much-needed sleep in the Claremont Hotel, I woke to the final stage of my itinerary — the world-famous TT Race.

The 60km track shuts down for most days of the festival and allows locals and bike fans to soak up the fun and witness the craziness of what it is like to reach 210km/h-plus speeds.

The command centre is a sprawling festival that is jam-packed with thousands of people of all ages. It helped that on the day of my visit, the sun came out, ramping up the infectiously-positive atmosphere around the paddock.

It is hard to put into words how each of your senses is tickled by this crazy but incredible race. The sound of the engines, the smell of the fumes, the sight of the starting line, the feeling of the heat and the taste of the delicious food on offer at the various stalls.

As I walked around the pit lane, the riders were all preparing themselves for the laps ahead. The tension and excitement was palpable. You can’t help but feel like you shouldn’t be there, but access to the competitors and their teams is part of the draw here. That’s why fans return year after year.

Beautiful Laxey beach

And so, back to the original question: ‘But why?’ Well, I’ll tell you why.

Regardless of the adrenaline-fuelled and heart-stopping action of the eerily dangerous two-wheeled event hosted each year, this 222-square-miles of lusciously green and utterly cared-for rock in the Irish Sea is a little piece of heaven.

The Manx people have their own vibe to accompany their own currency. They are hospitable and humble in equal measure, and they live in a series of towns and villages which are dotted around the island and are picture-postcard perfect.

Of course, if two-wheeled action is your thing, there is no other place on earth to dabble. But it is far from a prerequisite when heading to the tiny island with a bucket load of modern and traditional charm.

In fact, I am already hatching a plan to bring the family next time to share in the fun. And both my dad and my mate Jer are planning their own respective pilgrimages.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

ISLE OF MAN See visitisleofman.com ■ THE Go Explore Heritage Card is the easiest and cheapest way to get around and access tourist attractions. It costs £69 per adult and is valid for five days. ■ YOU can access the TT Race/Festival for free but Grandstand seats are ticketed. ■ EMERALD Airlines flies from Dublin daily, with two flights on Fridays and Sundays.