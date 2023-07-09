A paradise for music lovers, Cleveland, Ohio is steeped in rock history

A new direct Aer Lingus route means we all need to add Ohio to our bucket list

Bruce Springsteen wrote Youngstown about a real place — and it sits just an hour outside Cleveland, Ohio.

The cities were major industrial hotspots for decades, becoming some of the richest in the US until they were swallowed up by the decades-long recession of the ‘Rust Belt’ in the 1950s.

Recovery is still a work in progress. It’s obvious when you touch down in Cleveland that something new is coming — or really, that something new is coming from the old.

There are towering bridges and freight trains that still churn through downtown — and you can sip a cocktail in a converted warehouse that overlooks the river. It’s part of the Cleveland charm, and the buzz is definitely contagious.

Sitting with a menu offering Nonna’s homemade sauce with meatballs in an old restaurant in the city’s Little Italy (yes, with 1920s-esque lampshades and deep red on the walls, it’s exactly how you imagine), one local told us he spent his entire life trying to get as far away from his creaking hometown as possible. Now, he says, there is an entire generation trying to come back home.

Maeve enjoying a vino on the new direct Aer Lingus flight

The city recently earned its first transatlantic flight through Aer Lingus — and it leaves Dublin four times per week. In around eight hours and for as little as €199 each way, you are Stateside.

The route is great news for Irish music lovers, who now have a direct line to the home of rock and roll.

A glass pyramid with Johnny Cash’s old tour bus parked out front, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (rockhall.com) is the diamond of Cleveland’s crown. The honour of being inducted into the Hall can’t be overstated — even Dolly Parton considered herself unworthy when she was nominated last year.

A giant sign reading ‘Long Live Rock’ in six-foot red letters sits outside.

Eager to prove its chops with many an irresistible photo opportunity, it’s a giant sign not to be confused with the city’s other giant signs — including a postcard-perfect placement of the word ‘Cleveland’ overlooking the skyscrapers of downtown.

The central Drury Plaza Hotel

To make it into the annals of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Even then, they might go through endless nomination cycles before a body of historians, artists, music professionals and fans vote for their induction by ballot. It’s all taken very, very seriously. Because Cleveland takes music very, very seriously.

Everywhere you go, there will be echoes of rock — a genre expanding to encapsulate current hit-makers like Kid Cudi (a Clevelander), pop legends like Kate Bush (a 2023 inductee), stalwarts like Springsteen and an endless playlist of music heroes.

I woke up on my first morning in Cleveland to the opening bars of Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne. The city marathon was passing by on the streets below the hotel — I thankfully wasn’t being haunted by Ozzy.

There is a dizzying amount of rock history filling the Hall of Fame, a space doubling as a museum as well as a tribute to the list of inductees — and the genre itself.

It’s easy to feel star-struck standing in front of Elvis’s white suit, the handwritten lyrics of Jimi Hendrix, the costumes of Elton John, The Beatles, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow… each display case offers pieces of playlists that have sound-tracked entire lives.

The bustling East Side market

My mom taught me and my two younger sisters the words to California Dreamin’ in the backseat of a car stuck in traffic when we were all under the age of five.

The boots Michelle Phillips wore on the album cover by The Mamas & the Papas are propped up next to the record in the Hall of Fame. As is the dress Stevie Nicks wore on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. And the jacket Michael Jackson wore in Thriller. And on, and on, and on.

A gang of American teen girls were assembled around one display case, shrieking: a cardigan worn by Taylor Swift stood behind the glass. A trio of Texan-sounding dads were adoringly stroking a case enclosing Elvis’s bedazzled bible before gravitating towards his polished custom motorbike.

One woman was animatedly steering her son towards the sequined costumes of The Supremes. Another was visibly moved by the sloping handwritten signature of Joni Mitchell on the golden wall of inductees.

‘The Power of Rock’ is an almost spiritual experience, an immersive show featuring clips of Hall of Famers like Prince, Black Sabbath, Tina Turner and more. Some Americans make an annual pilgrimage to see the 12-minute show, mesmerised by the medley of rock stars.

The Johnny Cash bus

The entire city is rich with notes of your favourite songs, from cowboy hat-wearing country pubs (called Welcome to the Farm — complete with an animatronic bull) to piano bars (the Big Band Duelling Piano Bar) blasting Billy Joel and Elton John downtown. It favours the big hitters like Springsteen, who tell the story of the boom and bust with the hope-filled spirit of the American Dream.

Clevelanders are eager to let tourists in on their secrets, both the everyday — the best places to get shaved ice (Mount Granita) or stop for lunch (the West Side Market) — and the existential. A must-see in the city? Its graveyard.

Lake View Cemetery is the final resting place of an assassinated president, the original American billionaire John D Rockefeller and many more Clevelanders.

It was a favourite spot for the wealthy families of the Gilded Age and now the rolling hillside is covered in mausoleums, chapels and tombs that staff offer tours around (lakeviewcemetary.com).

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plaza

A quietness settles over Downtown at the weekends, though The Flats — the riverbank entertainment district full of bars -— rumbles to life in the evening time.

I was easily endeared to Cleveland’s quirks. The city is deeply committed to its new period of change, overhauling old buildings and transforming an arcade into a stunning Hilton wedding venue, an old board of education hub into the Drury Plaza Hotel, a rail terminal into Tower City shopping mall. Dublin, with all its glass office blocks, could take notes.

A few minutes in the Hall of Fame had me committing to my return to Cleveland — the rock fans in my life in tow — but it’s the charm of the city itself that will help me keep my promise. Quintessential neighbourhoods like Little Italy (whose 1920s Mafia family was name checked in The Godfather II) and the sandy beaches of Lake Eerie keep the tune of The Land playing over in your mind on the flight home.

Stevie Nicks’ dress

The perfect all-American trip could make the city your first stop before you fly an hour-and-a-half south-east to New York or an hour south to Washington DC.

Runners should take note of the city marathon dates — offering a 5k, 10k and full 42k race — and rock fans the time and place of Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

CLEVELAND, OHIO See thisiscleveland.com ■ AER Lingus operates direct Dublin to Cleveland flights four-times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Economy class fares start from €199 each way ■ MAEVE stayed at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Downtown Cleveland ■ VISIT the home of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team at Progressive Field