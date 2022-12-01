Top Irish dog names revealed – with surprise entry of Pablo Escobar

Famous namesakes include cartel crime boss Pablo Escobar, the royal Lady Diana, star Stevie Nicks and Gerry Springer.

Dog owners have been surveyed to find the top names for Irish pooches, including a surprising tribute to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Luna, Bailey, Teddy and Bella have taken the top spots according to Petmania, who surveyed the names of 1,700 pups.

Famous namesakes include cartel crime boss Pablo Escobar, the royal Lady Diana, star Stevie Nicks and Gerry Springer.

Some opted for the glam branding of Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton while others went for fictional characters like Arya, Padmé, Obi and Dobby.

Irish roots also came out in the popular names Púca, Síog, Céili, Nollaig and Bán.

President Michael D. Higgins’ dog Misneach even has some namesakes on the list.

The names analysed came from the pooches submitted to Petmania’s Puppy of the Year competition.

"Our nation’s favourite puppy names always offer us a fascinating insight into what we’re really loving in any given year,” said Emily Miller of Petmania.

"In the past few years, many pups have taken their names from the stars of the silver and small screen, mythology, and even fashion brands – and there’s always a wildcard or two in the mix!

"We’ll be waiting with bated breath next year to see if Luna and Bailey can make it a three-in-a-row, or whether another name will swipe the two top spots.”

The top ten puppy names for the year were revealed to be Luna, Baily, Teddy, Bella, Millie, Toby, Coco, Cooper, Bonnie and Buddy.

Another celebrity namesake was rescued by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) this week, who named an adorable injured puppy after pop star Taylor Swift.

Little Taylor Swift came in on Friday after she was found as a stray with an injured leg. She’s booked in for radiographs in a few days time. Paws crossed for this little one 🧡🐾 #animalrescue #dspca #puppy pic.twitter.com/JLVLFT4Y6g — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) November 29, 2022

"Little Taylor Swift came in on Friday after she was found as a stray with an injured leg,” the charity said on Twitter.

"She’s booked in for radiographs in a few days time. Paws cross for this little one.”

The charity shared sweet footage of the tiny dog who is now cosied up in their care.

Followers said they were “rooting” for the Shake it Off namesake and were already making offers of taking the puppy in.