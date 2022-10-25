WhatsApp outage affecting users in Ireland and globally
The website Downdetector saw a huge spike in reports of WhatsApp outages around 8am with more than 11,000 reports of outages.
A WhatsApp outage has left many thousands of users without the ability to send or receive messages this morning.
The outage has left users in Ireland and abroad experiencing the loading wheel on the top of the screen on Tuesday, with chats not updating and messages were not sending.
The website Downdetector saw a huge spike in reports of WhatsApp outages around 8am with more than 11,000 reports of outages.
Sky News reported the app was malfunctioning in the UK while there were also reports of the outage across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
It appears the outage is global.
Read more
The app, owned by Meta, has more than two billion monthly users. Meta also own Facebook and Instagram - both of which appeared to be working this morning.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.
WhatsApp stopped working for many users across India, Europe and across the globe with more than 11,000 reports made about the Meta Platforms-owned service on the Downdetector monitor.
More to follow..
Today's Headlines
Last call | Pubs in Ireland can serve until 12.30am and clubs can open till 6am under new rules
Legal disputes | TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s personal injury case against RTE is struck out
FALLOUT: Week One in review as Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch faces murder charge over the Regency Attack
Tragic findings | Covid-19 infection led to some pregnant mums losing babies, Rotunda report shows
civil war | Kinahan boss Ross Browning used drug mule as ‘link man’ to Mr Flashy's Gucci Gang court hears
Kellie's heros | Olympic champion Kellie Harrington shares her boxing wins with pet dogs in adorable pic
Whats 'Appening? | WhatsApp outage affecting users in Ireland and globally
Assault | Man (40s) hospitalised with 'serious injuries’ after group attack in Co Laois
'screaming' | Ex-model who punched woman at Luas stop avoids jail
market value | These European cities have some incredible and memorable Christmas markets