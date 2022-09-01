WhatsApp admins will be able to delete messages sent by other people for the first time

The Delete For Everyone feature can be used by group admins in a significant change to the system

Users of the popular WhatsApp chat app will be able to “unsend" texts sent by other people on their group as part of a new feature unveiled for the first time.

The ability to recall your own messages has been part WhatsApp for some time but these designated as “admins” will soon be able to delete messages sent by others.

The Delete For Everyone feature can be used by group admins in a significant change to the system.

This instantly recalls the message from other devices – leaving no trace of the text.

Instead the message is replaced by a note saying that the text was deleted.

WABetaInfo have already pointed out the feature rolling out in the WhatsApp beta – a test version of the app.

That means users on the WhatsApp beta can begin trialling the new change, along with anyone chosen to be part of the live app test.

"If you want to check if the feature is enabled for your account, just try to delete a message sent from another participant within a group where you’re an admin," WABetaInfo explained.

"If 'delete for everyone' shows up, it means the feature is finally available for your account.

"In addition, a test for people that use stable releases of the app is now available so group admins on non-beta versions may be able to delete messages for everyone as well."

While it is still just part of the ongoing live trial users may have to wait months before the feature fully rolls out on the live app.

To try out the live trial, download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm, then wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

However, in the meantime, there are other clever tricks available on the app such as “Starred Messages” where all your favourite messages in the app will be stored.

Open WhatsApp and then go to a chat.

If you hold your finger down on a specific message, you'll get the option to Star it.

Then go into your Settings and look for Starred Messages where important messages such as addresses or travel directions will be stored.

You can also favourite specific chats by pinning a conversation

Go into your chat list and then swipe right on a conversation.

You can then tap Pin and that specific chat will stick to the top of the feed.

And you can unpin at any time if you change your mind.