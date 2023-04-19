Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon

Dr Eamonn Ansbro wrote a paper which indicated Earth was under surveillance by extra terrestrials which he presented at a SETI conference in California in 2001.

A Roscommon astronomer’s theory that Earth is being watched by aliens has been echoed by both the Pentagon and Harvard University’s astronomy department.

This week, an open hearing will be held in the US Senate on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), or UFOs.

It comes following the recent publication of a report, co-authored by Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, which states UFOs may be small probes released from a larger vehicle.

Speaking to the Sunday World, one UAP researcher from Co Roscommon said his work is now being vindicated by US officials.

Dr Eamonn Ansbro wrote a paper which indicated Earth was under surveillance by extra terrestrials which he presented at a SETI conference in California in 2001.

"To my absolute astonishment, the scientists present ostracised me, including one from Harvard.

"My wife and I were not invited for breakfast. They said they had a problem with my findings,” Eamonn said.

The chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department, Abraham Loeb and Pentagon UFO chief Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, co-authored a report which states UFOs may be small probes “visiting planets in our solar system” released from a larger vehicle.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” Mr Kirkpatrick wrote.

Pentagon verified UFO image in the shape of a triangle.

This is the theory Dr Ansbro, an astronomer based at Kingsland Observatory in Roscommon, has been ‘banging his head against the wall’ with for three decades.

“That’s exactly what I have been saying for thirty years, alongside other colleagues,” Eamonn said, from his home in the Irish countryside.

The Connacht scientist was ridiculed for his findings over the years.

With the universe being 13.7 billion years old, modern humans have been in existence for approximately 200,000 years which is roughly 1/ 68,000 of that vast expanse of time.

“Sufficient time for intelligent life to have formed indeed,” Eamonn said.

“For some reason, it was an absolute ‘no, no’ in mainstream academia. When I presented the material, people turned white.

“I said ‘these things are in our back yard.’ The panel of eight astronomers got absolutely irate. I had all the data to back up the theory. To my astonishment, they ostracised me,” Dr Ansbro said.

Eamonn went on to co-found ICER (the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research) an organization comprised of scientists, academics and UAP researchers from 27 countries who are unanimous humans are not alone in the universe.

“My research concluded Earth is under automated surveillance, using hundreds of probes which operate along orbital tracks, synchronized with the rotation of the earth’s movement. 660 of them to be precise,” Eamonn said.

US General John Olson has called for ‘international collaboration’ on UAPs ahead of this week’s senate hearings into the matter.

Space Force General John Olson

Mr Olson is Chief of Operations for the Space Force, an armed branch of the US military which deals with space. The department currently has 77 spacecraft in its arsenal.

The hearing has been scheduled to address growing concerns surrounding increasing UAP incidents.

“If we can all share information, that is better. Much like in international aviation. This is an important opportunity,” General Olson said.

The senior official referenced the international nature of UFO incidents.

“It involves collaborative inputs with all kinds of countries because these are not just events that occur within the confines of the United States, they’ve occurred globally,” General Olson added.

Dr Ansbro said he believes it is important that governments are fully aware of developments and his group, ICER, aim to present information at the UN later this year.

“The UAP surveillance takes in large craft that are in super orbits within our Solar System. Specific super orbits lead into a controlled multiple orbit arrangement already designed.

“The delivery of small probes from large craft that move on specific orbital tracks for this action take place. Other orbital tracks with large craft act have retrieval capabilities.

“This is a continuous operation since the 1880s (pre-aeronautical times). The Pentagon is gradually realising a certain aspect of this operation.

“They are still at the basic realisation that this may be the case,” Dr Ansbro added.

The US Senate

The endeavour known as the search for extra terrestrial intelligence (SETI) has relied on radio telescopes to listen for broadcasts from possible ETs, but in a universe as vast as ours, this approach may have missed a trick.

Another Irish man and ICER representative, Chris Gaffney, received correspondence regarding UFOs from recent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.

“UAP are critical events that could threaten the air traffic and aerial security in Europe,” the General wrote, whilst also recommending further data sharing amongst EU institutions.

As Dr Ansbro’s theory gains further traction, with NASA also launching a full scale investigation, an original whistleblower may be proven ours.