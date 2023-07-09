How to open a ‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads account if you live in the EU

The new social media platform to rival Twitter has been launched but is not available, so far, in the Republic of Ireland – but there is a way around this

The so-called ‘Twitter killer’ social media platform Threads, has been launched in 100 countries including the UK and the USA but will be unavailable in the Republic of Ireland for the foreseeable future.

However, the app is now available to those seeking a change from Twitter in Northern Ireland.

It’s understood Mark Zuckerberg’s new project, which users can sign up to through their Instagram accounts, has been withholding its launch in the EU until Meta, the overarching company which also owns Facebook, is able to figure out how it can launch in harmony with European Union data protection and privacy laws.

Meta's Threads aims to topple Twitter

Since the UK left the EU after Brexit, those laws do not apply to potential Threads users in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

It has been suggested that Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has decided to pounce at a time when Twitter, owned by tech-bro rival Elon Musk, is facing uncertainty.

Musk made several drastic changes to Twitter when he took over the social media platform in 2022, many of which were not received well by the ‘Twitterati’.

In recent days Musk said that he had decided to restrict the amount of posts Twitter users could view according to their account status.

As a result, those without Twitter accounts can no longer read the tweets of politicians, activists and those who have built a career on the platform, unless they sign up.

The launch of Meta’s Threads last week led to a stampede for Twitter users keen to get on to the site early in order to build up a following.

An Apple iPhone screen showing the Threads app. Photo: PA

Zuckerberg has said that he wants Threads to be a “friendly’ space, marketing it as an alternative for those who are fed up with the hate and vitriol which some argue has become synonymous with Twitter.

Threads is similar to Twitter in many ways, but it does have some key differences. For example, users will be able to construct posts with up to 500 characters at a time, as opposed to Twitter’s 140.

Unlike Twitter, there is currently no way to send private messages on Threads.

Threads is also currently only available through iOS or Android apps.

Alternatives to the platform, which are similar in nature in terms of structure and layout.

Other similar social media platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky, however with the backing of high-profile social media boss Zuckerberg, it has been argued that Threads is the enterprise with the best chance of toppling Twitter as the short-form social media king in terms of numbers.

With the explosion of social-media users flocking to Threads for a fresh start, it is still possible for users in EU states to access the platform.

Although it’s likely the platform will soon expand into the EU, many who want to stick their toe in the Threads water to see what it’s like can do so now.

Here’s how:

Get a VPN

A VPN or virtual private network will allow you to make it appear that your ip address is in a different country to where you actually are. In this case EU users will want to make it appear that they are accessing Threads and their Instagram account from either the UK or the USA.

VPNs are relatively cheap, and you can sign up to one and begin using it quickly by simply Googling ‘VPN’.

Connect to a UK or US server

Next you must connect to a server in the UK or the USA following the simple instructions on your new VPN app.

This will make it look like your phone is accessing Instagram and Threads from one of the two countries.

Download Threads (and Instagram if you don’t have it)

Add the app to your phone and link it to your Instagram account by signing in using your Instagram account details.

If you don’t have an Instagram account or wish to set up an unconnected Threads profile you’ll have to set up a new Instagram account.

Personalise

Your Threads bio will be taken from your Instagram account. If you are not an Instagram user, you will have to sign up by downloading and signing up to the Instagram app.

In order to change your Threads profile pic and bio, you must do so through Instagram.

Get verified

To get a ‘blue tick’ similar to the ones used for verified profiles on Twitter, you must get ‘verified’ on Instagram.

To do this, go to your Instagram profile page, click on the three lines in the top right hand corner and then click on Settings and Privacy.

Scroll down and click on Account Type and Tools.

From here, scroll down again and click on Request Verification. Here you will be asked your real name and to upload valid ID.

You will also be asked to provide proof that you are a ‘public figure, celebrity or brand’ and that your account will be ‘in the public interest’ and you will have to upload links to support this.