Slimming World newcomer Anne Hackett reveals how she lost over 5st and saw her daily life transform

After taking her health into her own hands, Dubliner Anne Hackett reveals how she lost over 5st and saw her mobility and daily life transform

I am 55 and I just thought, if I’m like this now, what will I be like at 75?

I had previously had back surgery nearly 20 years ago. I knew I was slow, I couldn’t walk very far and I was restricted in what I could do, in terms of my mobility. My weight was always at the back of my mind.

I walked through the doors of my local Slimming World group in Blackrock last May and weighed in at 19st 10lbs. I was a size 26, so I knew what I weighed, but I just didn’t admit it to myself.

Anne before her Slimming World journey.

I had a few baggy tops and pull-up jeans — aside from these, I genuinely had no clothes. I hid for years in photos, and shopping was so depressing. I wouldn’t go to places and I avoided social events.

For 20 years I was just getting by. I truly wasn’t living the best life I could.

Anne Hackett

Start weight: 19st 10bs Current weight: 14st Total loss: 5st 10lbs Consultant: Aishling Harbott

One Tuesday I bit the bullet and decided it was now or never. I was terrified of walking through the doors of Slimming World: I was convinced that I would be the biggest person there. It was also hard because I finally had to admit that I needed help.

I lost 6lbs during the first week, but it really hit me when I went on holiday in July — I was fitter and able to do more. And then I realised I needed new clothes. My whole outlook on life began to change.

Anne wears a green blazer, €39.99, and bow-tie blouse, €22.47

When I went to Lisbon in October, I could move on the airplane seat, the handrails weren’t digging into me and there were no marks on my side when I got off the airplane. That was absolutely huge for me.

Now I don’t have to look for specific car park spaces — I can just drive into any spot now and still have room to get out of the car. Those are the simple things that can change your life.

In seven months I have lost close to 6st. I am not saying it is easy, but I am eating tasty, nutritious, normal food. I was eating all this food and thinking, how is this going to work? But it does. Someone at work stopped me recently and asked me: “Did you get the surgery?”

There are no food groups that are cut out so you can eat whatever you want. Before joining Slimming World, I was doing a lot of mindless eating and I just wasn’t aware of that.

I plan my meals now and shop with a shopping list. I prepare my breakfast and lunch in the evening for the next day.

I really love making overnight oats for breakfast: porridge oats, blueberries and then I grate an apple and add fat-free yoghurt.

I love the slow cooker and I make lovely curry recipes and bolognese. My daughter Roisin, 13, and my husband Rob are fully on board with the plan too.

I’ve gone from a size 26 to a size 14-16. It is phenomenal to be able to go into high street shops now and buy whatever I want.

There are some people I have met that do not recognise me and they are completely gobsmacked by my appearance.

One thing I will say is that the group is so important: you get so many tips, but if you are having a bad week, people really lift you up and support you. It’s an amazing social setting.

Anne wears a navy star top, €19.95, Alexandria wears star print knit, €29.95

Slimming World has also had an incredible impact on my job. I am a cardiology nurse and I was telling people how to look after their heart even though I was overweight myself. I love my job and I am no longer self-conscious when I am talking to patients. Every aspect of my life has changed.

It’s for life and it is not a fad. There is no judgement — people just want to see you succeed, and you really can succeed with the plan.

​INTERVIEWS & STYLING: DENISE SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY: EVAN DOHERTY FASHION: ICLOTHING.COM HAIR: QUEEN HAIR MAKEUP: DONNA MORRIS @DONNAMORRISMUA