Sex education guru Jenny Keane announces first live show at Dublin's Vicar Street

Irish sex guru Jenny Keane (35) has announced her first live show Sexed Up at Vicar Street next April.

Following major social media stardom with her content online, she is taking her sex education to the stage in an interactive show.

The holistic sex educator has had 20,000 people sign up to her courses and has amassed over 80k followers.

“My pants never come off in any of the workshops, and there is (sic) no live body doubles,” she recently told the Sunday World.

“In the workshop that focuses on oral, I am not working on a live penis – I have a suction cup dildo and show the moves on that.

“Generally, I start by breaking down taboos that keep us from engaging.”

She has even hosted an adult version of The Toy Show: the Sex Toy Show, and started courses to help start conversations around sex.

“I created my class, Orgasm Online, to talk to women who felt like there was something wrong with them because they had never orgasmed,” she told sundayworld.com.

“I don’t get weird messages on Instagram or d**k pics, I only get really beautiful messages.

“I am actually quite honoured that people trust me to share such intimate details of their sex life. The three biggest issues that repeatedly show up for women are low libido, inability to orgasm, or pain during sex."

As far as being labelled Ireland’s sex guru or the Queen of Orgasm, Jenny said: “If people want to call me that, that’s perfectly fine.

“I know what my mission is and what I want to teach.

“It’s a real sexy flashy title and if it means more people will watch what I am doing, then I’m happy.”

Vicar Street will be Jenny’s first time giving a live show and says it will be a “shame-free, supportive, fun environment” for everyone.

"There will be performances happening all over the venue so get ready to be entertained in all directions, it will be a feast for the senses, a celebration of sexual expression and erotic freedom,” she promises.

"The heart of the show is about sex education for adults that puts fun, creativity, pleasure and community at its centre.”

As part of Sexed Up, there will be interviews, demos, audience interaction, performances, giveaway and goodie bags.

The show takes place in Vicar Street on April 2, 2023.

Tickets are priced at €96 and go on sale this Friday, December 9, at 9am.