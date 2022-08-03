Woman says there’s ‘no rest’ from boyfriend who gets 100 erections a day

The erections can pop up at any time, and he’s even gotten one when the pair are out at the shops or at the gym.

A woman whose partner gets up to 100 erections a day has admitted she struggles sometimes because she gets “no rest”.

Vikki Brown (31) and her boyfriend Lucas Martins (39) met while they were both waiting in the queue at UK supermarket Morrisons during lockdown in 2020 and live separately in Stoke-on-Trent.

Vikki said that Lucas’ erections can pop up at any time, and he’s even gotten one when the pair are out at the shops or at the gym, Metro.co.uk reports.

“Through the whole relationship he’s always had an erection – in shops, restaurants, the gym – there’s no rest from it at all and I just wondered if any other couples are the same,” she explained.

“He can go to sleep with an erection and wake up with one, even though he does night shifts there’s no change in it at all.

“It’s every single place we are – we can be having a perfectly normal everyday conversation like ‘Shall we go and climb this mountain next weekend?’ and he has an erection.”

‘She only needs to look at me and speak to me and I get hungry for it,’ he said.

Lucas said that he’d never experienced excessive erections before meeting Vikki and even went to a doctor about the embarrassing problem but was told it wasn't a medical issue.

“She only needs to look at me and speak to me and I get hungry for it,” he said.

“If that pheromone and testosterone just link together correctly, I can easily come to bed and look at Vikki and have an erection. I fall asleep with one and wake up with one.

“She is basically a forbidden fruit and for that reason I just want to eat it... It just seems to be natural, I’ve got a wonderful woman next to me – she’s a goddess.”

Luca has “always believed in good intercourse with his woman and wife-to-be" and Vikki agrees that it brings the couple closer together.

“I do believe that too, he just wants me all the time,” she said.

Lucas added: “After a year when most couples would die down, months and years go by and we get hungrier for each other.

“It’s how she makes me feel, I’ve never experienced before how she makes me feel, our bodies are so connected and that is so easy.”