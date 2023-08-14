Wicklow stroke-survivor given 1pc chance of survival confounds medics by living full life

Dad-of-three Kevin Moore reveals how he learned to adapt to his new reality

Three years ago, Kevin Moore’s family were mentally preparing for his funeral, after the IT worker was given just a 1pc chance of survival following a catastrophic stroke.

Instead, on a rainy day in May, they were cheering him on as he defied the odds to walk a mile unaided for charity.

Now 43, Kevin, from Co Wicklow, came very close to death or massive brain damage in January 2020. Leading a relatively healthy existence up to that point, he didn’t smoke, eat or drink in excess, and was quite fit. He had, however, been suffering from unexplained headaches.

In 2019, he visited his GP but because of his young age, the doctor didn’t take him too seriously. He thought it was sinus pain and prescribed a nasal spray. He didn’t check Kevin’s blood pressure and this would prove crucial, as family had a history of high blood pressure.

Kevin Moore, who suffered a stroke in 2020, recently walked a mile as part of a fundraiser. Photo: Frank McGrath

When, on January 5, 2020, he got up to go to the toilet in the middle of the night, his leg buckled underneath him.

“I couldn’t hold myself up and I shouted to my wife who was in bed, ‘What’s wrong with my leg?’ I slammed myself down on top of the bed and for a split second I thought to myself, ‘Am I having a stroke?’ Then I thought, ‘No, I’m too young’,” he tells Magazine+.

There was light coming into the room from the window and he could see himself in the wardrobe mirror. “My wife was on the phone and I thought who’s she ringing at this hour of night? In fact, she was phoning an ambulance.”

An unconscious Kevin was rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with a burst blood vessel in his brain, which had resulted in a bleed. He underwent a decompressive craniotomy in an effort to relieve the pressure. This involved sawing open and removing part of his skull.

He was then put into a medically- induced coma to allow his brain to heal. The doctors didn’t know when, or even if, he would ever wake up. They gave him almost no chance of survival.

Six weeks passed and Emma, Kevin’s wife of almost 10 years, and their children, Toby (19), Kealen (14), and Robyn (12) were distraught. “It was very hard on all my family and especially my wife and kids,” says Kevin. “My eldest son told me afterwards he’d picked out his funeral suit.”

Then one day, he woke up. “I remember waking, but my eyes were still closed. I heard my wife’s voice saying: ‘Kevin, Kevin, wake up!’ I remember thinking I’d better wake up or I’d be in trouble,” he laughs. “It felt like a curtain going up when I opened my eyes and the only reason I forced myself awake was because I heard her voice.”

Emma was standing at the end of his bed, and asked if he remembered what had happened. He couldn’t — but he had defied the odds to recover. Luckily his speech wasn’t affected, but he couldn’t walk, and although he had some movement in his left shoulder, he couldn’t move his left wrist or the fingers of his left hand.

He spent eight months recovering in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, as the doctors attempted to get his blood pressure under control, and afterwards three months in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire.

In hospital, Kevin worked with an occupational therapist and did physio every day. He was in a wheelchair for a long time but little by little, he learnt to walk again. But his hand and wrist did not recover.

He’s left-handed, and has had to completely rethink everything he does. He previously worked as a server engineer but he can no longer type, so cannot go back to it.

In August 2020, he was referred to Open Door, a daycare centre in Bray, which helps to rehabilitate people with disabilities. It provides social interaction, physiotherapy and arts and crafts, as well as in-house relief for carers.

“In the woodwork class, I came up with an idea for a one-handed chopping board for cutting up food, as well as a phone holder,” he says. “The woodwork teacher helped me to make them, and I still use them every day.

“Open Door also got me out of the house and I met new people there, many of whom were recovering from illness or accidents like me.”

Despite his traumatic ordeal, Kevin is loath to feel sorry for himself. “The way I see it there’s the old me and the new me, and I just have to accept that I’m never going to be the same. You have to accept it, because otherwise you’d get very depressed. Considering what happened, it could have been a lot worse,” he believes. “I could have died.”

He’s grateful to the doctors who saved his life in the hospital, and also to his wife and kids for their support. “My wife is an amazing woman. If she hadn’t phoned the hospital that night, I wouldn’t be here.”

Kevin's wife Emma (pictured on their wedding day) has been his rock

They were also his biggest cheerleaders when he raised €1,600 for Open Door during the charity walk earlier this year.

“I didn’t find it too hard, as I did a couple of practice runs leading up to it,” says Kevin. “I got a great sense of achievement from it and it feels good to know the money will help others who are recovering.”

Kevin is hoping to find a new job in the future, one that he can do with his disability. He also wants to get back to drumming, which he used to love to do. “I’m hoping I can do it with one hand,” he smiles. “I just have to adapt and find ways of coping.”

For anyone else trying to recover, his advice is to keep pushing yourself and know that things will improve. “It makes you appreciate your health and your life even more,” he says. “I feel like I was given a second chance. I’m very lucky.”

​Support Kevin’s fundraiser at idonate.ie/crowdfunder/kevinswalk and see opendoor.ie