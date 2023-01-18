Wexford boy (9) who survived dog attack says he will ‘never forget’ homecoming event
Petrol heads come out in force to welcome Car enthusiast Alejandro back to his Enniscorthy home after he was attacked by an XL Bully dog
Brendan KeaneEnniscorthy Guardian
Car enthusiasts from Enniscorthy and across County Wexford gathered in force on Friday to welcome home Alejandro Miszan, the 9-year-old boy who was savagely attacked by an XL Bully dog before Christmas.
