delighted | Wexford boy (9) who survived dog attack says he will ‘never forget’ homecoming event

Petrol heads come out in force to welcome Car enthusiast Alejandro back to his Enniscorthy home after he was attacked by an XL Bully dog

Alejandro Mizsan at his homecoming gathering at the Abbey Square, Enniscorthy on Friday evening. Alejandro Mizsan pictured with some of the large crowd who turned up at his homecoming car gathering at the Abbey Square on Friday evening.

Brendan Keane Enniscorthy Guardian Today at 15:33





