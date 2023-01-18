delighted | 

Wexford boy (9) who survived dog attack says he will ‘never forget’ homecoming event

Petrol heads come out in force to welcome Car enthusiast Alejandro back to his Enniscorthy home after he was attacked by an XL Bully dog

Alejandro Mizsan at his homecoming gathering at the Abbey Square, Enniscorthy on Friday evening.

Alejandro Mizsan pictured with some of the large crowd who turned up at his homecoming car gathering at the Abbey Square on Friday evening.

Brendan KeaneEnniscorthy Guardian

Car enthusiasts from Enniscorthy and across County Wexford gathered in force on Friday to welcome home Alejandro Miszan, the 9-year-old boy who was savagely attacked by an XL Bully dog before Christmas.


Today's Headlines

More Real Life

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos