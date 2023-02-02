West Dublin students graduate from ‘unique’ career programme with Microsoft

Students from Deansrath Community College and St. Kevin’s Community College in Clondalkin as well as Griffeen Community College in Lucan were involved in the ‘Career Ready’ programme.

Students graduated from the Career Ready programme, managed by Junior Achievement Ireland and partnered with Microsoft, last week. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

West Dublin students from three partner schools, Deansrath Community College, Griffeen Community College, and St. Kevin’s Community College, graduated from the Career Ready programme. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

Students from three West Dublin schools have graduated from a unique work readiness programme for senior cycle students at a special event hosted by Microsoft at its campus in Leopardstown on Wednesday. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

Students from three secondary schools in West Dublin have graduated from an initiative that helps get them ‘career ready.’

Transition Year and 5th Year students engage in activities that help improve their confidence and employability skills across a two-year period.

Career Ready is managed by Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) in partnership with Microsoft.

Students from Deansrath Community College, St. Kevin’s Community College, and Griffeen Community College in Lucan were paired with a business mentor for 18 months.

The 23 students graduated at a special event hosted by Microsoft – a partner of the programme – at the campus in Leopardstown last Wednesday.

After a rigorous selection process to win a place on the programme, students take on the challenge of meeting with mentors, visiting workplaces, attending classes and completing work placements.

Students graduated from the Career Ready programme, managed by Junior Achievement Ireland and partnered with Microsoft, last week. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

“Career Ready comprises an incredible set of opportunities for students to gain insights into the working world,” said Ciara Devery, the Transition Year Co-ordinator at Deansrath Community College in Clondalkin.

"Engaging with professionals from a wide range of backgrounds and enjoying masterclasses/workshops in the workplace has a significant impact - opening students’ eyes to the range of possibilities that are available while helping them to see the relevance of their studies to their post-school choices.”

Helen Rafferty, the CEO of Junior Achievement Ireland, added: “The importance of role models in helping us learn and develop is fundamental.

"When caring adults are involved in education, students do better in school and life, adults become empowered, and schools and communities grow stronger.

West Dublin students from three partner schools, Deansrath Community College, Griffeen Community College, and St. Kevin’s Community College, graduated from the Career Ready programme. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

"We are very grateful to Microsoft and all our partner schools for their support of the Career Ready initiative in West Dublin.”

"By challenging themselves to apply for and participate in the Career Ready programme, the graduating students are taking responsibility for shaping their own futures,” said James O’Connor, the VP of International Operations at Microsoft and the Chair of the JAI board.

"I would like to congratulate the students on their achievements and thank all involved for making this unique learning experience available to the next generation of leaders in the West Dublin community,”

Junior Achievement Ireland manages the programme while Microsoft supports the initiative in helping students develop their employability skills.