Waterford brothers to cycle length of Ireland to raise funds for sick kids

Five Waterford brothers will cycle the length of Ireland next month to raise funds for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

David, Brian, Kevin, Brendan and Mikey Phelan plan to travel 720km from Malin Head to Mizen Head over six days during Easter week.

“Having decided to make it a family holiday, we are taking the scenic route,” said David, whose young son Daithí is the inspiration for this marathon fundraiser.

Daithí was diagnosed with a complex heart condition when he was six weeks old and rushed to Crumlin by ambulance for emergency surgery in November 2021.

David and Kate with son Daithí. Picture courtesy of Dungarvan Leader

Though he continues to be monitored regularly, he has made great progress.

David and his wife Kate – who are both primary school teachers – were able to stay in Crumlin Children’s Hospital while Daithí was being treated there.

They were so impressed by the professionalism and kindness of the staff they wanted to give something back in recognition.

“From our first meeting with Daithí’s cardiologist in Crumlin and discovering he had heart failure and would need life-saving emergency surgical intervention to when he was discharged, we just couldn’t speak highly enough of the care he received,” said David.

“As first-time parents of a six-week old baby, it was a whirlwind. Our experience in Crumlin left a life-lasting impression and we couldn’t but try to give a little something back,” added David.

“The kindness we were shown was truly amazing,” said Kate.

“It is something you don’t forget. Until you are in that situation you don’t appreciate the work that goes on in our children’s hospitals.”

Brendan, who works as a doctor in Galway, and David came up with the idea of a cycle from Malin to Mizen Head.

The siblings have played together on the Ballinameela GAA hurling and football teams in Waterford for years, but this is their first collective venture into cycling.

O’Mahony Cycles in Dungarvan has provided them with spare bikes and gear and gave them a crash course in puncture and emergency mechanical repairs which they may need on route.

John Phelan, a local physiotherapist and bike fitter, has also shared his expertise in fitting the lads to their bikes at his clinic in Cork.

The Phelans are planning to link up with GAA clubs along the way, with Westport hosting a reception and providing overnight accommodation after the second leg from Donegal town on April 5.

Kate and Daithí, together with the Phelans’ youngest brother Owen along with Daithí’s grandparents — Micheál and Anne Pheland and Gerry and Teresa Power — will form the back-up crew for the venture.

St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan — where Brian and Mikey both teach — donated €5,000, the proceeds from the first night of the Transition Year’s production of Grease to Daithi’s fundraiser, which now stands at close to €25,000.