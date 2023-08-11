Vogue Williams says she’s ‘not happy’ after company accuses her of stealing

‘I used a company's services and they basically didn't send me what I had ordered’

Vogue Williams has expressed her frustration and anger with a company who she said had accused her of stealing

The Howth native and podcast star described how she endured a nightmare experience after purchasing items from their store, saying she “wasn't happy”.

After realising there were some missing items from her order she took it up with the retailer who didn't believe her at first.

Explaining the situation to her husband Spencer Matthews on their podcast she said: "I used a company's services and they basically didn't send me what I had ordered.

"And I was like, 'Here listen, all of this stuff is missing'. After me going back and forth with them since Saturday.

"They then mailed me and said, 'Oh we've checked CCTV and all of your stuff went into the basket'.

"And I'm like, 'I'm talking about the first order I made that day, not the second'.

"So basically they accused me of stealing.

"Spenny knows the owner of the company and he got in contact with them. And then they got back to me and they put a French man on the phone to me."

Vogue joked: "They must of heard, I cannot help but succumb to a French man's accent. I was like, 'No, it's okay. Don't refund me, you keep it'."

Spencer told how he organised to meet up with the CEO to let him know what happened.

The Made In Chelsea star said: "I'm having lunch with the CEO tomorrow and I'll let him know my wife thinks that your customer service sucks c***."

Vogue replied: "Tell him he can go and s*** because I was not happy.

"It used to be so good but when they start of kind of accusing me of stealing, which in a sense, they were doing - I thought, I've grown out of that'.

"I'm not going to nick bananas. If I'm going to nick something good, it's going to be worth more than a banana."

Spencer turned 35 last week and celebrated the day at home with Vogue and their three kids - Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Vogue, who had posted a video of Theodore and Gigi making cupcakes for the occasion, also decorated their house with a birthday banner and a colourful polka dot table cloth.

Theodore and Gigi ran over to Spencer for a hug after he opened the door, prompting him to declare: “Dada is so happy to be home."

Vogue captioned the post: "Happy birthday @spencermatthews. We love you so much.

"My bestie and the most amazing daddy to our babies."