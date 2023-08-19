Vogue admits ‘embellishing things’ after claiming Spencer overdosed on cold sore tablets

Spencer had informed fans during the week that he was “very much still alive” after rumours started circulating about his death

Vogue Williams has admitted she “sometimes embellishes things” after claiming husband Spencer was hospitalised after overdosing on cold sore medication.

The former Made In Chelsea star spent two days in hospital during a recent holiday to Spain, and Vogue claimed it was because he had “overdosed” on cold sore tablets.

But the presenter (37) told her podcast co-host Joanne McNally on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast that she had exaggerated what happened

Vogue had explained: “Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little b***h and he can't handle it.

“Well, I will tell you what, he overdosed on cold sore tablets. I am not joking, I am not joking, I'm not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said 'oh they're fine'.”

However, she was later forced to clarify that wasn't sure that an “overdose” was the reason Spenny ended up in hospital.

On the most recent bonus episode, Vogue told Joanne that the story had really spiralled and Spenny was even getting 'thoughts and prayers' messages for his family.

She said it was more likely a sickness bug that had also infected the rest of the family that was the reason he ended up in hospital.

Recalling the incident later in the week, Vogue admitted: “I have to say, we've got to be careful about what we say Spencer on this pod.

“Because that story - it hasn't gone away and it's gone to something like 43 news outlets now.

“And I'm like, ‘It's fine, it's fine, I was only joking’. But I honestly thought that that was the truth.

“Basically, we both got a bacterial stomach infection but I took what the doctor thought it was literally and then spread it like wildfire on our podcast.

“I said it was cold sore tablets. And that wasn't the truth, I'm sorry sometimes I embellish things.”

Spencer was also forced to put the rumours to bed, by saying: “For the avoidance of doubt... I am still alive.

“Also I was hospitalised with a virus but overdose on cold sore stuff sounds more interesting I guess?'

The couple had been enjoying time away with their children – Theodore (4), Gigi (3) and baby Otto (15 months)

Previously, Vogue revealed that while Spencer was concerned over his liver function, he was also relieved as the family, including their kids and Vogue's aunt Gina, all fell ill elsewhere.

“I think he was kind of slightly thrilled because he was in hospital and Gina had just been to the doctors and she was fine. I'm not so sure he had it but I got it when we got home.”

Joanne then hilariously joked about Spencer, who is teetotal after a battle with substance abuse, saying: “In fairness the man has no vices anymore let him get his kicks where he can you know even off cold sore tablets.”