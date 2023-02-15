Lovebirds | 

Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart

The two birds were saved from a polluted Balbriggan harbour in north Dublin by Kildare Animal Wildlife and Rescue recently.

Beautiful swans were reunited after being rescued

Neasa Cumiskey and Avril KinsellaVideo Team

An animal rescue group has shared a sweet video of two swans being reunited after they were separated in an oil spill.

They were reunited by Lisa McAuley, a volunteer with the group, who help bring them back together as a special Valentine’s Day treat.

The swans seemed delighted as they formed hearts with their necks and nuzzled up against each other in an enclosed pen.

Sharing the heart-warming moment online, Lisa wrote: “Happy valentines day we finally got Romeo and Juliet reunited, after days been apart, don't EVER tell me swans have no feelings”.


