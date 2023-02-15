Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart
The two birds were saved from a polluted Balbriggan harbour in north Dublin by Kildare Animal Wildlife and Rescue recently.
An animal rescue group has shared a sweet video of two swans being reunited after they were separated in an oil spill.
They were reunited by Lisa McAuley, a volunteer with the group, who help bring them back together as a special Valentine’s Day treat.
The swans seemed delighted as they formed hearts with their necks and nuzzled up against each other in an enclosed pen.
Sharing the heart-warming moment online, Lisa wrote: “Happy valentines day we finally got Romeo and Juliet reunited, after days been apart, don't EVER tell me swans have no feelings”.
