Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart

An animal rescue group has shared a sweet video of two swans being reunited after they were separated in an oil spill.

The two birds were saved from a polluted Balbriggan harbour in north Dublin by Kildare Animal Wildlife and Rescue recently.

They were reunited by Lisa McAuley, a volunteer with the group, who help bring them back together as a special Valentine’s Day treat.

The swans seemed delighted as they formed hearts with their necks and nuzzled up against each other in an enclosed pen.

Sharing the heart-warming moment online, Lisa wrote: “Happy valentines day we finally got Romeo and Juliet reunited, after days been apart, don't EVER tell me swans have no feelings”.