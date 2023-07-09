Tributes paid to Caoimhin Adams (8) following death hours after cross community party

Caoimhin was the first person in Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation)

Caoimhin Adams with his family, parents Caitriona and Kevin, sister, Aimee and brothers, Aodhan and Dylan in Newtownabbey. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Tributes have been paid to Caoimhin Adams, who passed away just hours after a cross community party was held in his honour.

The death of the eight-year-old from Newtownabbey, who was terminally ill, was announced by his mother on Sunday.

Caitriona Adams said it was “with a very heavy heart” that the family was announcing that “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning”.

She added: "Thank you for all the love.”

Earlier this year, Caoimhin Adams became the first person in Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation).

It is a rare, incurable disease, with a mortality rate of about 50% due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

On Saturday, a cross-community fun day for Caoimhin took place at his Newtownabbey home with the young boy also surrounded by friends and family.

Residents in the area hosted a barbeque with businesses donating balloons, banners and takeaway food vans to make the day particularly special.

Police and firefighters attended the little boy’s party and he was also pictured meeting Buzz Lightyear, one of the characters from animated film Toy Story.

Following his passing in the early hours of the morning, brother Dylan paid tribute to the brave child on social media.

He said: “I’m going to be completely lost without you, wee man. You didn’t deserve any of this. You were the strongest, bravest and toughest eight-year-old ever.

“I’ll miss you so much Caoimhin.”

Hill Croft Primary School in Newtownabbey said he always had a “ready smile and a sense of fun and adventure” and described him as an “inspiration” to all.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform our school community of the sad loss of one of our pupils Caoimhin Adams,” they wrote.

“Caoimhin was a pupil with us from 2018-2023. He has always struggled with very complex health needs, but he never let them hold him back. Caoimhin always had a ready smile and a sense of fun and adventure.

"He greeted his staff team and friends with a huge, “Hey guys!” when he arrived at school each day. He loved dressing up; role play and especially messy play. He loved the busyness and bustle of the classroom and being surrounded by his friends.

“Caoimhin’s health significantly deteriorated over the last year, and he had been unable to attend school. He was a much-loved pupil who stole the hearts of all who worked with him. His bravery and determination despite all he faced each day, is an inspiration to us all.”

Many people who had followed Caomhin’s journey online also left messages of condolences on social media with hundreds sharing their love and support for the family.

One said: “My heart is broke for you all! What an amazing wee boy who was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"He always had the cheekiest wee grin anytime I met him.”

While another wrote: “Caitriona I'm very sorry for your loss. He was brave and truly inspirational little boy. I will be keeping you, Kieran and all your family in my prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Another posted: “I am so, so sorry to hear this. Heaven has just gained one very special little angel. He certainly was one very loved little boy. Love to you all.”

East Belfast charity Team Dot, the group which helped to organise the fun day, paid their own tribute to the young boy.

On social media they said: “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning. Sending all our love to his wonderful family who just loved and adored him so so much.

“To know you was to love you kiddo. The best little boy with a smile that would light up a room.”