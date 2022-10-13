TikToker reveals Love Island star pays for her to be his ‘stay-at-home girlfriend’

Summer Erica (28) lives in Glasgow with her boyfriend Biggs-Marvin Chris (30), who appeared on the sixth series of Love Island in winter 2020 but was booted from the villa after just three days.

A “stay-at-home girlfriend” has told of how she spends her day cleaning and cooking for her Love Islander boyfriend.

She shares videos of her day-to-day life - which includes spending “hours in the local salon”, tidying up the house, watching TV, and making breakfast for Biggs - on her TikTok account @Sumerica.

The content creator met her boyfriend in 2021 and decided to move to Scotland to be with him over the summer after months of long distance.

“My rent was so high and I was struggling at work, so Biggs offered to look after me. All I had to do was move to Scotland and I’d never have to worry about money or stress again. I moved in with him in June 2022 and I don’t regret it,” she told The Sun.

“It’s every girl’s dream, isn’t it? Waking up on that first morning, making Biggs’ breakfast and watching a Netflix movie in my dressing gown I thought, ‘God, this is great.’

“My favourite thing about being a stay-at-home girlfriend is being able to do what I like when I like. I love to read and spend hours in the local salon getting my nails done. It’s hard to make friends, but I enjoy my own company.”

Speaking about her daily routine, Summer explained: “An average day for me starts at about 7am. While Biggs showers I make him breakfast. Once he’s gone, I have my food and I’ll tidy for most of the day.

“I might do a B&M trip for cleaning supplies before taking our dog Prince for a walk. If there’s time, I’ll squeeze in some online shopping and create a fashion haul video on YouTube.

“I’ll schedule TV time into my day to give myself time to pour a coffee and have a sit down. Otherwise, it’s go, go, go.

“Biggs doesn’t lift a finger at home. I clean up his mess, make sure dinner is ready when he arrives and I’ll wash and iron all of his clothes. I prefer it this way. If he makes his own food I don’t know what I need to add to the shopping list.”

Summer admitted that she lives her life unaware of how much her boyfriend spends on bills and would like to keep it that way.

“I have no idea how much Biggs earns or what he shells out on the mortgage, bills or anything else. It’s his job to foot the bill whenever we go out together. Since we’ve been a couple, I’ve taken him out once - to Nando’s.

“I used to butt heads with my exes because we both had the stresses of work. Now the biggest problem I have is my YouTube page not loading. Biggs can be in a bad mood, but it doesn’t affect our relationship because I’m so chilled.”

“I’d hate to give up this life. If I had to go back to work I would, but why would I when I don’t need to?” she added.