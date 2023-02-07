TikTok mum who claims she has ‘13 kids with 8 different dads’ taunts ‘haters’

Maggie, who posts under the handle @maggiesmuffinss, took to TikTok back in October to share a video where she says: “13 kids and eight baby daddies.”

TikTok users are in disbelief after a video resurfaced of a woman claiming to have 13 kids with eight different men.

Maggie, who posts under the handle @maggiesmuffinss, took to TikTok back in October to share a video where she says: “13 kids and eight baby daddies.”

In the clip, the mum can be seen dancing and lip syncing along to some lyrics, which was the phrase “So what?” repeated several times.

Maggie’s children, who all appear to be teenagers, then appear in the frame to wave dollar bills in front of the camera and flip off their “haters” by giving them the middle finger.

She captioned the video “So whattttt??!!!? What else???”

The original TikTok has been viewed more than 21 million times, while Maggie reshared the clip last month, adding an additional message where she claimed her family “broke the internet” and went “viral” before inviting her followers to “comment what you really think”.

Both posts have raked up hundreds of comments, with many shocked users saying that they couldn’t wrap their heads around the size of Maggie’s family, especially since the kids look like they are of a similar age while Maggie also looks young.

“The timeline ain’t adding up,” one confused person wrote.

“Soooo this isn’t a friend group... they all look young,” another said.

And a sceptic said: “What I think is that maybe two of those are her kids and then maybe their friends unless she has a couple sets of twins because all of them look close in age”.

Others remarked that having children with eight different men was "not a flex”.

One critic said: “Imagine having to ask your mom which one of your siblings has the same dad as you”.

Another wrote: “Why are people bragging about this type of sh*t. What is wrong with the world?”

However, others thought the unusually large family seemed “so fun”.

“I thought it was awesome! If you can take care of them and love them like they’re supposed to be then have 50 kids! I think it’s your business,” one user gushed.

Maggie replied with a flame emoji and wrote: “Facts”.

“I thought it was so cute and full of love. I freaking love ya’ll and middle finger to all the haters!!” someone else chimed in.

“Big middle finger,” Maggie agreed.