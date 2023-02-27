TikTok mum shocks viewers with ‘reusable toilet paper’ made from pyjamas

The mum says she loves cloth toilet paper as it’s “sturdier and softer on my bum” though her husband is not a fan.

The mum took to TikTok to show how their reusable toilet paper works.

A mum took to TikTok to explain her 'family cloth' reusable toilet paper. Photo: TikTok / @tiny_waste

A mum who shared her life-hack for ‘reusable toilet paper’ on TikTok has gone viral after dividing followers.

Video creator Ali has been hit with backlash after showing followers how her “family cloth” works.

The mum shares how she runs a “low waste” home on TikTok, with her toilet setup capturing a lot of interest online.

“Let me show you what the setup is in my home to hopefully remove some of the ick factor,” she said.

"This is the toilet in our upstairs bathroom primarily used by my husband and I.”

In the video, she shows a toilet with a small basket filled of cloth squares cut from “mostly flannel, cut from old Christmas pyjamas.”

"When I use the bathroom I let the bidet do all the heavy lifting, pat dry with a clean wipe, and then put the used wipe in this bin which will eventually go into the laundry,' the creator continues.

“No wipe is ever used for multiple bathroom sessions without being laundered, that would be disgusting.”

The mum says she loves cloth toilet paper as it’s “sturdier and softer on my bum” though her husband is not a fan and uses regular toilet paper instead.

Commenters were majorly torn in the comments section, with many calling the amount of washing “ a nightmare.”

Another bluntly said: “Nope. Still poop left. I’m not sticking that in my washer.”

Others were relieved with the explanation, with one commenting: “When I heard family cloth, I was very scared y’all were sharing like a single rag hanging on a hook by the toilet.”

Many were not convinced with the set up, with one follower admitting “the ick factor” was still there.

"You couldn’t pay me to do this,” another said.

Others were already invested in the ‘family cloth’ life, with one saying: “I will never go back to toilet paper. Cloth is so much comfier and does a great job of drying after a bidet.

"We also keep toilet paper for guests.”