‘They are missed to the moon and back’ – Louth mother who lost two sons to suicide

Patrice Matthews firmly believes that her sons didn’t realise the devastation that their actions would cause to their family and friends.

The grief of losing a loved one through suicide is like no other grief and Castlebellingham mother Patrice Matthews has experienced that anguish not once but twice.

Her two eldest sons, PJ and Mikey, died within 13 weeks of each other and “are sorely missed” by their family and friends, she says.

“Mikey was my gentle giant, he was 6ft tall and I always called PJ my blue eyed boy. They’re my babies and it’s very hard to go to the graveyard and sit there looking at where they are buried. They are missed to the moon and back.”

Seventeen year old PJ died on New Year’s Eve 2021 and after his funeral Patrice says she knew that she was going to loose Mikey the same way.

She firmly believes that her sons didn’t realise the devastation that their actions would cause to their family and friends.

“PJ was bubbly and fun, a great character, kind and soft, and very very polite, and would always look out for family and friends,” she recalls fondly.

He had left school after fifth year, wanting to get a ‘green cert’ so that he could go into farming like his father.

"He went to Ballyhaise Agricultural College but left after six weeks. His friends, who were older, had moved onto campus, but he wasn’t 18 so he was in a B&B.”

They had a close relationship so she wasn’t surprised when PJ phoned her one morning at 1am.

"He was quite upset, he wanted to come home so I went to get him.”

Patrice Matthews with Karen Dowling, SAFE (Suicide Awareness For Everyone), Castlebellingham. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

She says that he planned to go back to college the following year and began working with Goodman farms, gaining valuable experience and getting certificates in CPR, farm and cattle management.

Christmas 2021 was a good one for the family, the last normal one they would have, although they didn’t realise it at the time and PJ’s death came out of the blue.

COVID restrictions were still in place, she recalls, with pubs and nightclubs closing early.

"We were at my nephew’s 30th birthday party and PJ was out with his friends and by the time we got home, he was back in the house with his friends.

"He was playing the spoons, he had taught himself how to play them and the tin whistle off the internet..

“He was playing there in the kitchen and was in great form and then suddenly something just changed and he got quite upset.”

Patrice tried to calm her son and he went outside to compose himself.

"I gave him five or ten minutes to calm down and then I followed him out to yard. He was very upset, so overcome with whatever it was.”

She remembers rubbing away his tears with her hands as she tried to console him.

She then asked him to go back to the house, switched the lights off in the shed and went back towards the house, thinking that PJ was walking ahead of her.

When she got back to the house, she realised he wasn’t there and phoned him.

"He said he was in the yard and I told him to come back down and he said he would.”

As he still hadn’t appeared, she messaged him twice and he replied. After that there was no answer and she said to her youngest son Bukie that she was going back up to the yard.

"I continued to try ringing PJ and it kept going to voicemail. As I was running up to the yard, I asked Bukie what the Eircode was as I had a feeling that we were going to need an ambulance.”

She arrived at the shed to see the lights on, the door closed, and she could hear music playing.

She opened the door to a sight no parent wants to see, with Bukie behind her.

"I will never forget the screams from my young son and myself.”

She started administering CPR straight away and Bukie called an ambulance.

"The first responders came, then the ambulance, the firefighters and the gardai. They worked on him for 30 minutes in the yard and then he was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.”

PJ was on life support for nearly a week and, after tests showed that there was no brain activity, the decision was taken to turn the machine off.

"I will always remember when the machine was switched off. It was just myself and his Dad in the room. We put our hands on his chest so we could feel the last beat off his heart,” she says, fighting back the tears as she remembers her son’s last moments.

After PJ’s funeral, Patrice feared that she would also lose Mikey.

"He was a good lad, very well- mannered, polite and very kind . He had a heart of gold,” she recalls.

She says that she tried to get counselling for her eldest son, but as he was 18, she couldn’t push him and he refused to go.

"I knew that Mikey wasn’t coping. There was just 13 months between himself and PJ. They were two peas in a pod, stuck to each other at the hip, and had the same circle of friends.”

On the day Mikey died, Patrice had left the house to go to a funeral of a family friend who had died from suicide.

"I spoke to him around 4.30pm before he went to work at fencing in a field. We were having a laugh. I told him I was heading to Ardee and he said he was going to football.

“As I was leaving, I shouted, you know I love you.”

Mikey laughed back at her and she says that she will never forget his smile.

When she was away at the funeral, Mikey went to the football match and then returned home and told her partner Damien that he was going to bed early as he was starting work at 6.30am the next morning, doing relief milking.

When Patrice arrived home later, she was greeted by the blue lights of emergency vehicles.

Mikey’s friends had raised the alarm after becoming concerned by messages which he had shared on Snapchat.

He was discovered in the field where he had been fencing earlier that day, and despite the best efforts of first responder Karen Dowling and the ambulance crew, he passed away.

“All along I knew I was losing him,” says Patrice. “He just wasn’t the same after PJ died.. A spark went out. He used to go to the graveyard every night and talk to PJ.”

She takes some consolation that three other people got the gift of life after the family donated his organs for transplantation. “As far as I’m aware it was two adults and a child, and they still have his heart valves to be used in an event of a baby been born with heart defects.

On the last night in hospital before he was taken to theatre, Patrice got into the bed beside him, cuddling up as though he were a toddler.

“I was singing to him ‘You are my Sunshine’ as I sang it to him as a baby. I played his music, and voice recordings and messages from his friends,” she says. “I was thankful to have those last moments with Mikey kissing his hands, rubbing his face and taking in his scent.”

The brothers’ deaths have sent out ripples of grief that extend far beyond the family.

"I don’t think they realised the devastation that came afterwards, the months and years of it,” Patrice says of her sons actions.

She also wonders if perhaps they thought that they would have been reached sooner, their lives saved, their actions a cry for help.

"It has caused such a big gap among their friends. It was like a bomb went off and they all scattered. They had the same group of friends and it’s not the same for them when they go out. It’s very hard for them.”

Patrice valued her sons’ friends and made sure they were welcomed to the house when the boys were waked and included in their funerals.

"I feel that even though I have lost PJ and Mikey, I have gained about ten sons and daughters. I gained all these other children and they keep me going.”

She keeps going for her other children, Bukie, who was just 15 when he saw his older brothers die, and daughters Millie and Madison.

“They are sorely missed by their brother and sisters,” she says, adding that family events are no longer the same without the two older brothers.

Her work with SAFE Castlebellingham gives her hope that other families will be spared the grief that they have had to bear.

Some of her sons friends have confided in her that they are going to counselling with SAFE and that provides her with some comfort.

“I’m hoping that they went for a reason, to kick start something, to help people"

"If it took my two boys to go to save one life, I’m happy with that.”

If you are affected by the issues in this story, SAFE Castlebellingham can be contacted on 086 254 4785