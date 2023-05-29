Terminally ill mum in desperate appeal for help after being ‘failed’ by health system

‘I just want to know if there’s any doctors anywhere that can help me. I grew up with no mum. I’m dying. I don’t even care about me, but it’s my kids’

A young east Belfast mother given two years to live has made a desperate appeal for medical help after being “failed” by the health system.

In February 2022 Chelsea McCreight was diagnosed with stage three cancer in both breasts.

Seven years ago she was told she had the BRCA1 gene, which meant she had a 70% chance of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Following a double mastectomy last August the mum-of-two thought she was all-clear.

However, in January after suffering chest pains the 29-year-old was told the disease had returned and spread to her lymph nodes, lungs and back of her breast.

Chelsea has since made a complaint about the Ulster Hospital, as she believes she received inadequate care following her mastectomy.

“I ended up with three operations in four months last year,” she explained.

“I had implants placed over the muscles where my breasts were, instead of under, so there was nothing to hold them there.

“With a mastectomy, everything is removed apart from your skin. I woke up with not even a bandage for support. One got infected… I have a balloon on one side and an implant on the other. One is above the muscle and another is below.”

Chelsea also claims she never got asked for a follow-up appointment after her mastectomy regarding her diagnosis, only a check-up with a plastic surgeon in relation to her wounds.

She said she requested a full-body scan in November, as she wanted to make sure she hadn’t developed ovarian cancer, but claims this was refused.

She is now having chemotherapy and immunotherapy at Belfast City Hospital, but has been told by nursing staff the health service is “terrible,” “under pressure”, and is “only going to get worse”.

Last Tuesday she was informed her weekly treatment, which lasts for two hours, would begin at 1.30pm. It only began shortly after 4.30pm, and her children needed to be collected from their day care at 6pm.

She added: “My mum died when I was five and my dad is in a wheelchair with no legs, and I care for him. I have no family support, bar my niece, who has two kids the same age as mine, so I had to go to social services to get full-time childcare support.”

Her sons Rogan and Rylee are four and five respectively, and she is also close with her stepdaughter Alexis (8).

“I just want to know if there’s any doctors anywhere that can help me. I grew up with no mum. I’m dying. I don’t even care about me, but it’s my kids,” she said.

A nurse told her patients were facing these waiting times daily and the hospital department was operating with around 33% of staff, and the situation would get worse over the summer when employees took holidays.

“I know it’s not their [the nurses’] fault, but I had to fight for immunotherapy and chemo to begin with,” Chelsea added.

“I got the news that I’m dying two days after my birthday in January and I was waiting weeks and being passed from pillar to post for my treatment.

“I dare say if I hadn’t kept ringing and pushing, I’d still be waiting.”

The South Eastern Trust, which oversees the Ulster Hospital, said: “The trust continues to liaise personally with the patient regarding concerns around her treatment.

“We understand that this can be a particularly stressful and upsetting time for patients and the team involved in her care will continue to do everything it can to help her.

“Our priority is always the care and safety of our patients.”

The Belfast Trust said: “We apologise for the delays experienced by Chelsea McCreight when attending for treatment and have contacted her to discuss her care.

“Whilst we endeavour to complete treatment within the planned appointment times, occasionally this may not be possible due to a range of unpredictable factors.

“When a delay is predicted, nursing staff will speak to patients directly or attempt to contact patients to change their appointments times accordingly.”

