Teacher and husband sacked for filming X-rated OnlyFans videos in her classroom

They were rumbled when students made the discovery and started sharing the videos with each other

Samantha Peer made a statement online last week after she was fired by her school — © Samantha Peer

Teacher Samantha Peer used her classroom to film X-Rated content for her OnlyFans — © Instagram/khloetheaccountant

A US teacher and her husband have both lost their school jobs after they recorded OnlyFans videos in her classroom.

Samantha Peer, known as Khloe Karter on the sexy subscription site, used her place of work to create her unique X-Rated content for her fans. But she was soon discovered by her 13 and 14-year-old pupils who quickly shared the videos with each other.

Her husband Dillon Peer, who taught fourth graders (eight to nine-year-olds) at nearby Nautilus Elementary School in Arizona, also took part in the adult productions, according to the report.

Samantha said she resigned “under pressure” on October 31 after being placed on paid administrative leave and probation. Dillon was let go four days later.

Last Friday (November 18) she released a video explaining that she and her husband resorted to creating X-rated videos because of their low salaries.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she said.

Samantha said she began creating the content at the beginning of the summer to help cover her needs.

“It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teachers’ income,” she continued.

“I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans so it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state,” Samantha explained.

The teacher admitted she created explicit content in a classroom and advertised it but claimed she did so after school hours on the weekend with no students present.

It was unclear how the students found her content, which they circulated among themselves.

Samantha said she was placed on administrative leave after a community member notified the district about the content on October 24.

“Two days later, I had asked that an individual that was assigned to my case be removed because they had created a hostile work environment between me and other co-workers for several years during my employment,” she said.

“I did not feel safe with them knowing this information, and I felt that they would spread it in retaliation for their own personal vendetta,” Samantha added.

She said she was told if she resigned before a school board meeting, the district would not publicize the sordid matter — but the images were then shared among teachers.

“These teachers were also telling students my anonymous name and showing them my page,” Samantha alleged. “This was also sent to the parents and they decided to do the same thing as well.”

On November 7, the school notified parents about students sharing the explicit videos. An email circulated to parents read: ‘It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works here.’

‘Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology,’ it added.

No criminal charges have been filed against Samantha and Dillon.

One parent, Alea Bilski, spoke to local news saying: “I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this”, adding that Samantha’s account was linked to her non-alias social media pages.

“If it was ‘just’ an Only Fans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100pc be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything,” Bilski told the News-Herald.

Another parent, Kristina Minor, said Samantha “was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts, which are public, [on] which children follow her.”

Minor said the teacher used her school yearbook photo on OnlyFans on a post that says, ‘Who wants to be my next teacher’s pet?’

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” she fumed.