Stray puppy named Taylor Swift rescued in Dublin

The DSCPA shared an adorable video of the little dog who was found with an injured leg

A tiny puppy named after pop star Taylor Swift has been rescued in Dublin suffering from an injured leg.

The adorable pooch was found by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) who took to Twitter to share a video of their new find.

"Little Taylor Swift came in on Friday after she was found as a stray with an injured leg,” the charity said.

"She’s booked in for radiographs in a few days time. Paws cross for this little one.”

The charity shared sweet footage of the tiny dog who is now cosied up in their care.

Little Taylor Swift came in on Friday after she was found as a stray with an injured leg. She’s booked in for radiographs in a few days time. Paws crossed for this little one 🧡🐾 #animalrescue #dspca #puppy pic.twitter.com/JLVLFT4Y6g — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) November 29, 2022

Followers said they were “rooting” for the Shake it Off namesake and were already making offers of taking the puppy in.

The charity has been sharing updates on their rescue animals on Twitter in recent days, including little Mash – now a one-eyed cat.

"He came in with two siblings who were very sick with cat flu,” the charity said. “Sadly, one didn’t make it.

Remember little Mash 🧡. He came in with 2 siblings who very sick with cat flu. Sadly one didn’t make it. Our vets were very concerned for Mash’s eyesight. He had surgery to remove one eye & there’s a little glimmer of hope that his other eye could improve. 🙏🏼🧡 #kitten #dspca pic.twitter.com/JxHPiaDw48 — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) November 28, 2022

"Our vets were very concerned for Mash’s eyesight. He had surgery to remove one eye and there's a little glimmer of hope that is other eye could improve.”

The black and white kitten was videoed recovering on a blanket as Twitter users said they were keeping “everything crossed” for his recovery.

Over 2,500 animals go through the DSCPA services every year.

It is Ireland’s oldest animal charity and works to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cats, dogs, equine, reptiles and small furries.”

In May, the charity featured in the RTÉ series, The Shelter: Animal SOS and shared how they were seeing a spike in stray animals and in the surrender of pets to the shelter.

“It kind of comes in waves, you could end up getting in five or six in one week and then maybe one or two in the following week,” DSCPA spokesperson Gillian Bird said.

"We are definitely seeing more older dogs, over the age of five, than we would be seeing puppies coming in to us.”

The organisation receives thousands of calls every year to help animals in need.

Last year, the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515 received over 12,000.