Social media star Charleen Murphy warns cosmetic surgery is not to be taken lightly

‘I kind of look back and I think... I wouldn’t do it again if I was to get something else’

Social media influencer Charleen Murphy has warned that cosmetic surgery is not to be taken lightly as she expressed concerns she made various procedures appear too accessible.

The Dubliner said it was important to make people aware she had the surgery “because you can’t pretend that you haven’t had something done because it gives an unrealistic expectation of beauty standards”.

But the 24-year-old who has more than 400,000 followers across a number of social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok, has now reflected on sharing the details of her breast augmentation, including uploading a video with a step-by-step process.

“At 22 I shared my whole journey about having a breast augmentation, very much in detail. I did a whole vlog [video blog] and follow-up videos,” she told The Ciara Phelan Podcast.

“I kind of look back and I think... I wouldn’t do it again if I was to get something else.

“I had my nose done the next year and I didn’t do [share] that because I was like, did I make it too accessible to people?”

In the video detailing her experience when she travelled abroad for the procedure, she told her followers the surgery was not to be taken lightly and discouraged people from being influenced just because she was sharing her personal experience.

Ms Murphy also reveals how working as a full-time as a social media influencer following her marketing degree, she probably makes more money than the average person her age, due to the brand deals and sponsored content.

#

She also deals with negative commentary online, including comments by other women about her appearance and her views on cancel culture.

One of these saw her face being printed on a Bohemian football club flag by a fan with a derogatory remark that prompted the club to come forward to condemn the flag.

After her boyfriend, Danny Mandroiu left the club to play for Shamrock Rovers and the couple received abuse from Bohs fans following the move. He has since transferred to a club in the UK.

She said it was “disgusting” what some football fans can say, adding that more rules around such behaviour was required.