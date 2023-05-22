Sarah Cunningham: ‘I was a brawler at first — but now I can box’

From the boardroom to the boxing ring, Sarah Cunningham is packing a punch Stateside. The rising sports star talks training, Katie Taylor and what colleagues think

Cunningham has been making a huge name for herself in women's boxing

Meet Roscommon native Sarah Cunningham, a 36-year-old New York-based business executive who is making waves in amateur boxing in the Big Apple.

She recently became only the second Irish woman to win a prestigious New York City Ring Masters title.

Formerly known as the Golden Gloves tournament, the finals were held in the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden.

She is following in the footsteps of Dublin-born ‘Ruthless’ Ruth O’Sullivan — a three-time Golden Gloves champion.

Cunningham defeated defending champion Jacklyn McAllister in the featherweight decider to win a specially commissioned gold-plated ring. It was a sweet moment for Sarah, as she was bitterly disappointed to be on the wrong end of a controversial split decision in last year’s lightweight final.

“I don’t like to look back on it. I took the loss pretty hard. Everybody thought I had won the fight. But I dropped a weight this year and it all worked out,” she says.

What is remarkable about her achievement is that her job as director of client services for AKQA often involves a 10-hour working day.

Sarah Cunningham balances boxing with her career

Fitting training around her career means her alarm goes off at 4.30am Monday to Friday in her Brooklyn apartment.

“I leave my apartment at 5am and take a 30-minute bike ride into 37th Street in Manhattan and train for two hours in the boxing gym. I come back to a local gym and do half an hour strength and conditioning work before hopping into the sauna.

“I’m usually back sitting at my desk at 9.30 and would be on calls from then until 7.30-8pm. I run three evenings a week, and I have a 95lb German shepherd — and he likes his exercise.”

Fortunately, she has the full support of her bosses and colleagues, many of whom turned up in Madison Square Garden when she was boxing in the final.

But she has vivid memories of the trepidation she felt arriving in the office with a big bruise on her chin after shipping an upper-cut in her first sparring session.

“It looked like something bad had happened to me. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I have a full-time job.’ It was one of those moments: it was either going to discourage (me) or I would just get back into the ring. Thankfully, I showed up for the next spar.

“My boss has been fantastic and is a huge fan. On another occasion, I was due to go to an international women’s workshop. But I had this big black eye and though I tried to cover it up, it was still noticeable.

“So I said to him, ‘I understand if you don’t want me to show up.’

He replied: ‘No f***ing way. Tell them what you do. It’s awesome. Go and do your thing.’ It’s what you want to hear, even though it sounds crazy.”

Cunningham’s love affair with boxing began when she worked for four years in Sydney. “I did a lot of bootcamp-type training and I got involved with a team who were doing CrossFit training and upstairs they had a mix of boxing and MMA.”

She was tempted to take part in a charity fight which would have meant eight weeks of specific boxing-tailored training. “In the end, I chickened out, and I lived with that regret for a long time,” Sarah admits.

Sarah in the ring with Leo

She subsequently worked in London for 18 months, and again trained in a boxing gym but did not compete.

It wasn’t until she arrived in New York that she finally stepped inside a ring.​

“I had told my friend Sean I was obsessed with boxing and would love to compete. He advised me to stop going to fitness boxing places, as they were teaching me bad habits. He said, ‘Come to Mendez instead. It is full of Puerto Ricans and South Americans — you are going to love it.’

“I first stepped into Mendez Boxing Gym two months after I arrived in New York.”

Belfast native Mickey Tohill, a nine-time Irish champion and Olympian who coached Daniel Day-Lewis for his role in The Boxer was one of the trainers there, but he passed away in 2015.

Sadly, the gym never reopened after Covid-19. The owner, Francisco Mendez, died from complications after contracting the virus. His son now operates a new gym in Harlem, which Sarah still visits weekly.

She met her current trainer Moises Sanchez, another legendary figure in New York boxing circles. Now 70, he has been in the corner for all her fights.

Sarah with trainers Leo Morales and Moises Sanchez

“He used to bring all the women fighters together for sparring sessions on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 6am, and on a Saturday at 7am. He is just a legend.”

The sportswoman has attended all of Katie Taylor’s fights in New York and has done her best to copy her style.

“Amateur boxers in New York have a very pro style. Initially, I was a bit of a come-forward fighter, a brawler. I have taken a lot of inspiration from Katie, and I have learned how to box. In the final, I actually boxed for the first time, and I was comfortable doing it,” she tells.

“I worked off the back foot, used my jab well, knew what my range was, and it was smooth. I think some of the things Katie does are subconsciously in my mind now when I’m in the ring.”

Earlier this year, Cunningham won a new amateur tournament in New York — the Six Borough Championship — and was presented with a championship belt.

The only downside to her victory in the New York Ring Master was that as an Irish citizen, she was not allowed to compete in the national tournament, where winners would be eligible to be selected to represent the US at next year’s Olympics.

But she will compete in a women’s international tournament in Toledo, Ohio at the end of July. Like Katie Taylor, she is only getting better with age.