Psychic warns Antichrist will return in chilling 2023 prediction
Athos Salomé, who is known as the “Living Nostradamus”, has said that we will see the “beginning of the end” this year when the demon visits earth.
A man who has been predicting the future for two decades has revealed that the Antichrist will return in 2023.
Athos has previously suggested that he predicted Covid, the Queen's death, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and even Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter.
The Brazilian claims he had a vision ahead of the new year that showed the “Enemy of the Messiah” wreaking havoc on earth between 2023 and 2026.
However, this entity will not be just one person as described in the Bible, and Salomé eerily warned that the antichrist is already “ready and moving”.
"Contrary to what everyone thinks, the Antichrist does not come from Europe and should manifest itself fully between the years 2023 and 2026, according to Kabbalah studies,” he told the Daily Star.
"Although the holy books consider the Antichrist a being, this does not mean that he will materialise in one person. In fact, the antichrist is already ready and moving."
The 35-year-old also predicts the emergence of a zombie virus originating in Antarctica as well as the fall of cryptocurrency.
"I wouldn't want to despair cryptocurrency investors, but a glitch or something systematic could happen and will cause thousands of investors to lose a lot.
"Whether they will continue or not is a matter of luck and power. But the world government will do everything to have ownership of them,” he said.
