Polyamorous relationships are the ‘opposite of cheating’, Irish broadcaster says

Dil Wickremasinghe has added another person into her relationship.

An Irish broadcaster has opened up about her and her partner’s decision to have a polyamorous relationship.

Dil Wickremasinghe and her wife Anne Marie O’Toole have an open marriage, which is where individuals date more than one person with the knowledge and consent of their partner.

Insight Matters founder and psychotherapist Dil told Newstalk’s, ‘The Hard Shoulder’ that adding a third person into a traditional relationship is “the opposite of cheating.”

“In the last six months, we have transitioned our relationship from a monogamous relationship to an ethical non-monogamous polyamorous relationship. That’s a mouthful, isn’t it?” she said.

This type of scenario is the opposite of monogamy, when two people only date each other and any sexual contact with another person is considered cheating. Ms Wickremasinghe agrees she has decided to ‘throw out the rule book’ in terms of her relationships.

“We went on an app - because we are moms with two young children, we don’t have time to hang out in bars. Incredibly, very quickly, we met another woman and we both fell madly in love with her.

“She’s divorced and she also has two young kids around the same age as ours. The kids get on great and the connection was so strong from the outset.”

“It’s actually the opposite of cheating - because that would be non-consensual. That would cause utter devastation and, for me, polyamory is very much about adding and inviting love and connection into my life and not replacing it,” Ms Wickremasinghe said.

The concept of ‘throuples’ has been in the spotlight recently after singer Una Healy was pictured on holiday with former boxer David Haye and his girlfriend, Sian Osbourne.

The group posted cosy looking photos from the holiday – including a snap of them all standing in a swimming pool and another image showing David holding both women's hands.

Members of the public believed the group were in a ‘throuple’ although this was never publicly confirmed.

Will and Jada Smith

Hollywood power couple Will Smith and his wife Jada are among those understood to have a polyamorous relationship.

The Men in Black star revealed: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?

“The experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Mr Smith was recently banned from the Hollywood Academy for decking comedian Chris Rock on stage in front of 18 million live viewers.