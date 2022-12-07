Over €45k raised by Offaly GAA club to help family of man who died in New Zealand

“The fact that Ian is so far away from home and his family at this time, makes the situation all the more difficult for the family and all concerned.”

An Offaly GAA club has fundraised over €45k to support the family of a young man who died in New Zealand last week.

Ian Flanagan passed away in Queenstown, though is originally from Coroe in Ballycumber.

The local GAA club set up a GoFundMe page to help bring Ian home, already reaching over €45k since it was founded less than a week ago.

"Sadly, Ian passed away a few days ago in New Zealand. His family, friends and neighbours are in shock and sadness at this news,” the club said.

“The fact that Ian is so far away from home and his family at this time, makes the situation all the more difficult for the family and all concerned.

"Ian’s family are travelling to New Zealand to bring him home to Ballycumber in Co. Offaly.

“Our community would like to show support for the Flanagan family at this time. We express our sympathy to them on this sad news.”

Tributes have poured in for the young Offaly man who “will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Albonie”.

He is also survived by his mother and father, his sister, in-laws and his “extended family and his many dear friends and colleagues and everyone who loved him,” Ian’s death notice said.

His funeral is set to take place on Sunday at St Manchan’s Church, Boher, Ballycumber at 2pm.