OnlyFans mum making €11k a month says sex worker stigma in Ireland is ‘horrific’

A mother-of-two who is raking in £10,000 (€11,733) a month on the adult subscription site OnlyFans has described the “horrific” stigma of being a sex worker in Ireland.

Meghan O’Neill, from Ballycastle in Co Antrim, has become one of the world’s highest earners on the site and is now in the top one pc.

Meghan, whose pseudonym is Skye Fox on the site, opened her OnlyFans account back in February.

She told Andrea on Lunchtime Live on Newstalk how she has since shot up the earners list.

And although her OnlyFans content is largely glamour modelling “with a little bit of softcore porn” thrown in, she still encounters a huge amount of stigma around her work in Ireland.

“Oh my goodness, especially in a small country like Ireland where we all come from a very Christian community where sex is very shameful, you know, we are very backward as a country,” she said.

“So, the stigma around being in the adult industry or being a sex worker of any kind is horrific.

“You know a lot of us here have internalised misogyny and we don’t even realise it. The toxic patriarchy is huge here.

“So, you know this idea that a female is out being very bold with her sexuality is massively shamed.”

OnlyFans users can pay for photos, videos and live streams through a monthly subscription.

They can also request specific content for a price, which Megan said ranged from “everything under the sun” from people who want her to say their name to those who want her to “rate their genitalia”.

“There are people that will ask for custom things and if I can do it, I will – but I have declined quite a lot of graphic stuff and stuff that I am just not into,” she said.

“So, I would always say, if it doesn’t sit with your gut and you don’t want to do it, don’t do it.”

While Meghan’s children who are now seven and five are still too young to fully understand what she does for a living, she said she will support them in whatever they want to do – including following in her footsteps.

“For me, I always say if you want to see the change, you have to be the change,” she said.

“I have kids, I don’t want them to grow up with this shame around sex. I am bringing my children up in a very sex-positive household.

“To me, it is very shocking as to why people are so upset by it,” she continued. “Because obviously, we’re all here because of sex. Everybody has sex and it is very enjoyable.”

“For me, it is not a shameful thing to be involved in the industry,” she said.

“People will always put the question to me, saying, what if your daughter or your son wants to get into it?

“I’m sitting here going we are here for a very, very short time.

"I think people get caught up in this, ‘we’re never going to die’ kind of thing but we are someday not going to be here.

“In 100 years, people aren’t going to care that I was on OnlyFans.”

Meghan said she got involved in glamour modelling at the age of 18 but decided to leave it all behind when she became a mother. She then found herself at a crossroads as her children started getting a bit older.

“I know a lot of mums listening will know that you do lose yourself through motherhood,” she said.

“For me, my sexuality was such a big part of who I was that I felt completely lost.

“Then through meditation and finding who I was again, I was saying to myself, what would you do if you didn’t have to wear the weight of the world’s opinions?

“I was really honest with myself, and I was like I would go into porn or I would go back to glamour.”